HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Health Authority and IWK Health Centre have enacted ‘no visitors’ policies effective Wednesday, amid COVID-19 concerns.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority announced Wednesday that no visitors will be permitted in any of the NSHA hospitals. The lone exceptions are:

patients at the end-of-life,

one designated person per patient permitted in labour and delivery rooms,

one designated parent/guardian permitted with pediatric patients,

substitute decision makers as required for plan of care.

In these circumstances, the visitor/support person must be named and approved by hospital staff pending a screening process.

Multiple people waiting in hallways, family rooms, or waiting rooms is not acceptable given requirements to social distance.

In the case of pediatric patients, an exception may be considered for two parents in consultation with care term.

The IWK Health Centre has also enacted a no visitors policy.

The lone exceptions at the IWK Health Centre are pediatric patients and women in labour, who are each allowed one support person to enter the hospital.

There will be screening at the door of all patients and visitors to ensure patients are kept safe.

Updated as of Wednesday, March 18 pic.twitter.com/F91CDZQsod — IWK Health Centre (@IWKHealthCentre) March 18, 2020

This comes in the wake of Tuesday’s announcement that the IWK Health Centre have suspended all non-urgent services.

Dr. Krista Jangaard, the president and CEO of the Halifax children's hospital, made the announcement Tuesday.

“The health and safety of our patients, families and clinical teams is of the utmost importance as we work to respond to increased demands on our services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Jangaard in an announcement issued Tuesday.

“Decisions to alter non-urgent services are not taken lightly; however at this time, it is the right thing to do.”