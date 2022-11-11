'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach loses in Tournament of Champions semifinal game

Mattea Roach’s time competing in the latest “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions series has come to an end.

Roach, who hails from Halifax and now calls Toronto home, became the "Jeopardy!" contestant with the fifth-longest winning streak in the game show's history earlier this year.

The now-24-year-old won 23 consecutive games -- and a total of US$560,983.

Roach lost Friday’s Tournament of Champions semifinal game to Andrew He, a five-game champion from San Francisco.

He will go on to the finals starting Monday, competing with Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey in a best-of-seven series. The first champion to win three games during the finals claims the $250,000 grand prize.

Roach came in third place during Friday night’s game against He and Eric Ahasic, a six-game champion from Minneapolis.

Roach ended the semifinal game with $7,200 and will take home a $10,000 prize.

Ahasic also walked away with a $10,000 prize and ended Friday’s game with $16,783.

Meanwhile, He finished the game with $37,863.

Earlier this week, Roach won a special "Jeopardy!" exhibition game against her fellow super-champions Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio, who have the second and fourth longest winning streaks.

With files from The Canadian Press