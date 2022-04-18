Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach aims for 10th win Monday night
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach is aiming for her 10th win on Jeopardy! Monday night.
During her last match Friday, Mattea gained another $28,001, bringing her total winnings to US$210,802.
On Monday's episode, Roach will face off against fellow Canadian Caitlyn Hayes, a musician and educator from North Vancouver, and Sarah Mcgrath, a business manager from New York.
According to the Jeopardy! daily box score, Roach has answered clues correctly 93 per cent of the time in her last nine games, with 239 correct responses and 17 incorrect.
Roach, is a tutor who currently lives in Toronto, but she is originally from Halifax.
The 23-year-old first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. This January, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.
Last week, Roach clinched a spot in the Tournament of Champions after winning her fifth game. In an interview with CTV Atlantic, she said she plans to study subject areas she wants to improve on ahead of the tournament.
“U.S. Civil War history is something I really don’t know anything about,” said Roach in an interview last week. “I’ll probably also watch the games back of the other competitors I think, to get a feel for how are these people going to play and how might I need to respond.”
You can tune in to watch Roach compete for her 10th game Monday night.
