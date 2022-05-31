Jimmy Rankin set to hit Glace Bay, N.S., stage after two years of cancelled dates

Jimmy Rankin is movin' on to the Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay, N.S. Originally scheduled for 2020, the popular musician will finally take the stage this Friday.

"The show has had to be rescheduled several times, so finally my fingers are crossed and I’m excited," said Canadian Country and Folk artist Jimmy Rankin.

The 'kitchen style' concert will feature a full band, music and storytelling, along with some special guests.

"Morgan Toney and Keith Mullins will join me, along with, and Holler is joining. Steve MacDougall's band formally Slowcoaster," said Rankin.

For fans it's been a long wait, with many holding on to tickets dating back to 2020.

"It tells me that they want to get out and be social, they want to go to and great concert and want to have fun," said Savoy Theatre Executive Director, Pam Leader.

Leader says patrons have been flocking back to the theatre with many event dates sold-out.

"There's not very many seats left I can tell you that. It will be sold-out and it's two and a half years in the making," she said.

Rankin says he has fond memories of performing at the historic facility.

Remembering back to a time he was kicking off his solo career with a concert at the theatre and the power went out during a storm.

"I said we will do it acoustically, so all the band guys gathered around on the stage and I got as close to the audience as I could. All I could see were the lit up exit signs in the building. It's one of my fondest memories of being in the music industry," said Rankin.

Rankin says he's missed performing and interacting with the audience most.

"It's really great to be out. I've done shows and people are just jonesing to be entertained, so the crowds have been amazing.” he said.