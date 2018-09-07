

CTV Atlantic





The effects of the killer June frost are starting to be felt around the region, particularly in the Annapolis Valley.

Some farms have lost more than half of their crop, which translates into thousands of dollars.

For the first time since 1970, the Boates family won't be offering U-pick at their farm this fall.

“We only have about 10 per cent of an apple crop left,” said farmer Brian Boates, as he pointed to a tree. “That's a very frost-bitten apple.”

In early June, fruit crops across the region suffered serious damage.

The temperature dipped to -1.5 C on June 4, making it one the coldest June nights ever recorded in the Annapolis Valley.

“The fact that next year we won't have revenue from this year's apple crop to operate on will be really problematic,” said Boates.

Boates says the farm's financial loss is about $50,000 and he's not the only one feeling the effects.

Nova Scotia’s wine industry also took a hit.

“Industry-wide, we're looking at 50 to 60 per cent, on average, loss across the board,” said Michael Lightfoot, co-owner of Lightfoot & Wolfville Vineyards.

Lightfoot says his vines have recovered, but the crop hasn't.

He says next year's buds are likely impacted too.

“It will land on us next year in product, a lack of product,” said Lightfoot. “It's never been more important to buy local.”

Boates says margins are always tight on the farm, but it's important to keep momentum going, even during a season like this one.

"I market an awful lot of my crop at the brewery market in the city and you know, I have people who have seen me there every winter selling my fruit and this winter they won't see me.”

It’s a sign of unusual weather, and loss, these farmers don't want to experience again any time soon.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.