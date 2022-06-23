Kalin’s Call: Expect rain and showers ahead of weekend heat
Kalin’s Call: Expect rain and showers ahead of weekend heat
Parts of the Maritimes are in for a round of soggy weather to close the week, as a front and low pressure system move in from the south.
Rain and showers will arrive off the Atlantic and fill in across Nova Scotia Thursday evening and night. By late night, some shower activity will reach southern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. There is a risk of embedded thunderstorms within the rain for Nova Scotia.
Rain, showers, and fog develop Thursday night. A risk of thunderstorms for Nova Scotia.
There will be periods of rain for both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Friday. Moncton and the southeast of New Brunswick could also see some of the steadier wet weather. Scattered showers are expected through the day for the remainder of New Brunswick.
Further periods of rain for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Friday. Scattered showers for New Brunswick.
The heaviest rain looks like it will be centred on eastern mainland Nova Scotia. Eastern Halifax County and Guysborough County look likely to pick up a widespread 30 to 60 mm of rain. Cape Breton and the remainder of the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia will see local totals of 20 to 40 mm in the event of a downpour or thunderstorm. A Special Weather Statement regarding the potential for heavier rain has been issued by Environment Canada for eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton. With the risk of downpours and thunderstorms for Nova Scotia, rainfall rates could be high. Visibility may be reduced at times and hydroplaning conditions present on roads.
Prince Edward Island can expect rain totals of 10 to 30 mm, with lower amounts up west and higher down east. Rainfall should generally total 10 mm or less for New Brunswick.
The bulk of the rain and showers will end by late Friday night, followed by some weekend heat.
The heaviest rain looks like it will be centred on eastern mainland Nova Scotia. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement regarding the potential for heavy rain for the east of that province.
A plume of hotter air looks set to build out of the northeastern U.S. and into the Maritimes this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday should reach the low-to-mid 20s for most, with some high 20s for New Brunswick. There is a chance of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon into evening. The area most likely to see some pop-up showers or thunderstorms includes southern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, as well as northern and eastern Nova Scotia.
Warm to hot high temperatures are forecast for Saturday. A low risk of spotty showers and thunderstorms popping up afternoon into evening.
Mid-to-high 20s will be fairly widespread on Sunday, except cooler for areas directly on the coast. There will be an increase in humidity with this weekend’s temperatures, so expect it to feel more muggy as well.
For those who find the heat and humidity difficult to deal with, temperatures are expected cool with a round of showers moving through late Monday into Tuesday.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, still has confidence in Lucki
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Minister directs Service Canada to do more in urban centres to relieve passport delays
The minister responsible for passport services says she is directing Service Canada to do more in major urban centres where passport-processing delays are most severe.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
How Canadians can check passport walk-in wait times online
To help combat passport lineups, travellers can use an online tool on the Government of Canada’s website to see estimated walk-in wait times.
House set to adjourn Thursday, after voting to keep hybrid sittings
Members of Parliament are set to wrap up their work in Ottawa on Thursday afternoon, departing for their ridings until September, after Liberal, NDP and Green MPs voted to continue with hybrid sittings through 2023.
Toronto
-
Parts of Yonge St. and Hwy. 401 closed due to burning communications tower
Parts of Yonge Street and Highway 401 have been shut down in North York after a communications tower caught fire.
-
Toronto driver questions parking ticket appeal system after 'nonsense' fine
A Toronto driver is questioning the fairness of the city's administrative penalty system for appealing traffic disputes after he raised concerns about his bogus ticket for months — but was left spinning his wheels.
-
Edward Lake Tasered and arrested by Peel police one day prior to death
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
Calgary
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
-
Man charged in unprovoked CTrain platform assault, woman still sought
Calgary police say they've been able to locate one of two people allegedly involved in an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform that left a man lying unconscious on the tracks.
-
Police ask partygoers who last saw Colton Crowshoe alive to contact them
Calgary police are urging the public to come forward with information about homicide victim Colton Crowshoe as they continue investigating his death almost eight years later.
Montreal
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
Passport chaos continues in Montreal as travellers demand answers
On Wednesday, people were still sleeping in tents outside the passport offices while the anger, tears, and missed vacations test people's patience.
-
What's open and closed this Fete Nationale
It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal.
Edmonton
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal Sundridge, Ont., plane crash likely due to troubled landing attempt: report
A report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fatal plane crash last fall in Sundridge, Ont., was likely caused by problems during landing.
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
-
How useful are vitamins? This is what new research has to say
In the hopes of staying healthy, many people turn to multivitamins as time goes on, hoping the right concoction will help to stave off heart disease or cancer — but according to new research, vitamins and supplements may not be doing much for the average adult.
London
-
Armed robbery charge laid after theft of liquor
A London man is charged after police say a suspect pulled a knife in a store on York Street.
-
Turner not seeking re-election, endorses Skylar Franke in Ward 11
Ward 11 Coun. Stephen Turner has announced he is not seeking re-election in the upcoming municipal vote.
-
Middlesex OPP deploy spike belt to stop stolen van
Middlesex OPP deployed a spike belt to stop a stolen van after a lengthy, coordinated tracking effort Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | 11-year-old boy injured in Red River Ex shooting: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a shooting at the Red River Exhibition grounds earlier this week that sent a 16-year-old to hospital also injured an 11-year-old boy.
-
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
-
Quebec man arrested for erratic driving in Manitoba now charged with human trafficking: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a Quebec man with human trafficking more than a year after they arrested him for erratic driving.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators win bid for downtown arena at LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
These are the players involved in the Senators’ LeBreton Flats arena plan
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the companies involved in the proposal to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats.
-
Borutski was deemed risk to victims prior to prison release in 2014, inquest hears
A coroner's inquest is hearing that Basil Borutski was flagged as a risk to his victims in eastern Ontario days before he was released from prison for domestic violence related offences in December 2014.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP arrest suspects in La Ronge shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP has arrested Terrance Daigneault, who was wanted in connection with a shooting in La Ronge.
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
87-year-old Saskatoon business owner confined and beaten during break-in
An 87-year-old man was confined and assaulted inside a business overnight, according to Saskatoon police.
Vancouver
-
With fewer people taking transit, Vancouver's TransLink gets into the real estate business
TransLink is turning to real estate development as a way to bring in the money it needs for expansion plans, as it deals with the impact of years of decreased ridership.
-
'Disgusted': Racist graffiti spray painted on vehicles, buildings in New Westminster
Racist graffiti spray painted on buildings and vehicles in New Westminster has prompted a police investigation in the city.
-
'CBD Delivery' business run out of a B.C. storage facility sold edibles packaged as popular brands of candy
It was "greed and the lure of 'easy money'" that led a man who lived part time on a boat in Florida to launch an illegal online business selling cannabis products packaged as popular candy, according to a provincial court judge in British Columbia.
Regina
-
Report outlines $76 million in proposed improvements for southeast Regina roadways
The Arcola Avenue Corridor Study, commissioned by the City of Regina, laid out a sweeping list of proposed improvements to southeast Regina’s roadways during Wednesday's session of executive committee.
-
Charge laid following investigation into assault at Regina Correctional Centre: RCMP
RCMP have charged a Manitoba man with assault following an investigation into an alleged altercation at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre in February.
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
Vancouver Island
-
Vehicle seized after hit-and-run crash injures couple, dogs near Nanaimo
Mounties say they have seized a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries near Nanaimo, B.C.
-
One dead, another hospitalized after crash on Cortes Island, B.C.
RCMP are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one person and sent another to hospital on a B.C. island east of Campbell River.
-
Snuneymuxw First Nation step closer to significant land acquisition in Nanaimo
The Snuneymuxw First Nation and a private developer have come to an agreement to potentially reacquire 263 acres of land for the Snuneymuxw people.