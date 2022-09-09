Kalin’s Call: Great viewing for harvest moon this weekend in the Maritimes
With high pressure in place and Hurricane Earl passing well to the east, it should be a great weekend for some night sky viewing in the Maritimes.
The full “harvest moon” will rise over the eastern horizon Saturday evening before setting on the western horizon just after sunrise on Sunday. The harvest moon is a common reference to the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox. The equinox will be on Sept. 22 at 10:03 p.m. this year for the Maritimes. Viewing conditions should be excellent with a clear night sky expected Saturday. While doing a bit of moon gazing take a look for the planet Saturn which will be just out ahead of the Moon and the planet Jupiter which will be just behind. The Moon will reach its highest point in the night sky over the southeast horizon between midnight and 1 a.m.. I’d love to see some of your pictures and you can send them to me at kalin.mitchell@bellmedia.ca.
As far as weather goes, it is setup to be a mainly sunny September weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be held in the low 20s in a northerly wind except for western areas of New Brunswick where highs will reach the mid-to-high 20s. The northerly wind will be gusty for eastern Nova Scotia, particularly Cape Breton, as that part of the region will be squeezed between high pressure and the passing Hurricane Earl to the east. Wind gusts in eastern Nova Scotia will build into a range of 50 to 70 km/h on Saturday before diminishing to 30 to 50 km/h on Sunday.
If you’re enjoying recreation or working on the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia this weekend, keep in mind that some increase in swell and currents is expected due to the passage east of the hurricane.
More sun in the forecast for Sunday, however the high pressure system is expected to move east allowing for some high cloud to return to western New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia through the day. High temperatures on Sunday are forecast to be above seasonable reaching the mid-to-high 20s for most of the Maritimes, with P.E.I. and eastern Nova Scotia -- including Cape Breton -- in the low-to-mid 20s. All in all it is a favourable weather outlook for outdoor activities and events this weekend, including the Atlantic Balloon Fiesta being held in Sussex, N.B.
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
Read the full transcript of King Charles III's first live address
King Charles III spoke to the public on Friday in a televised address as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
King Charles III names William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales
King Charles III on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
How the royals deal with Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will be a key theme of the post-Queen Elizabeth II era.
Balmoral Castle: The Scottish residence where Queen Elizabeth II spent her final days
Queen Elizabeth II spending her final days at Balmoral Castle underscores the importance of the estate in her life, as well as Scotland's role in the United Kingdom, a royal expert tells CTV News.
Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy
One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.
Irish nationalists Sinn Fein looking forward to working with King Charles
The leader of the Sinn Fein party in Northern Ireland looks forward to working with Britain's King Charles and urged fellow Irish nationalists to be respectful as their unionist neighbours mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth, she said on Friday.
'Home away from home': A look back through Queen Elizabeth II's official visits to Canada
Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II officially visited Canada more than 20 times, a place she regarded as a 'home away from home,' ranging from sweeping royal tours to visits for anniversaries and special events.
Toronto woman 'insulted and infuriated' after wheelchair broken on Air Canada flight
A Toronto woman is speaking out after her wheelchair was damaged this week while travelling with Air Canada on a flight to Tel Aviv.
New Lotto 6/49 draw starts next week and these are the rules
A brand new and 'bigger' Lotto 6/49 is coming next week to players all across the country, the OLG says.
Crown calls for jail time for Calgary woman who left body of newborn in dumpster
Nina Albright, who is now 24, entered a guilty plea in November to offering an indignity to a body.
Statue damaged outside Sunalta church, hate crime unit investigating
The Calgary Police Service's hate crime and extremism team is investigating a recent act of vandalism that caused damage to a statue outside a church in Sunalta.
Online or in person, Albertans invited to send condolences to Royal Family
The provincial government is ensuring Albertans have an opportunity to offer their condolences to the Royal Family upon Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday.
Quebec election: CAQ wants to make Quebec City province's 'second metropolis'
Quebec's capital should become the province's 'second metropolis' after Montreal, Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault said Friday, promising to boost Quebec City's population with more immigrants.
Man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of woman in LaSalle
A 50-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 29-year-old woman in Montreal's LaSalle borough.
Quebec police watchdog to investigate civilian death during RCMP raid this week
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death earlier this week of a 42-year-old man during a police operation involving the RCMP.
Online or in person, Albertans invited to send condolences to Royal Family
The provincial government is ensuring Albertans have an opportunity to offer their condolences to the Royal Family upon Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday.
Firefighters in Jasper National Park preparing for hot, gusty weekend
Firefighters in Jasper National Park are feeling as confident as they can heading into the weekend, despite a forecast of warm temperatures and high winds.
Man dies from gunshot wound in central Edmonton Thursday
A man died from a gunshot wound in central Edmonton Thursday night and police said his death is suspicious.
Temiskaming Shores teen identified as victim killed Highway 11 crash
The victim of the Aug. 31 crash between a pickup truck and a commercial vehicle on Highway 11 in Pacaud Township, near Englehart, has died.
Not just an older person's disease: North Bay man shares his story
A two-day music festival and beach volleyball tournament are happening on the weekend in downtown North Bay in support of a 31-year-old local paramedic battling stage 4 colon cancer.
Londoners reflect on Queen Elizabeth II lasting legacy, royal visits to the forest city
Both current and former politicians in London are paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
2022 Airshow London Pre-Show
The 2022 edition of Airshow London is set to return to the skies Sept. 9, 10, 11.
Chelsey, Ont. hospital returns to ‘indefinite’ overnight ER closure
After returning to 24-hour care in June, the Chesley Hospital is resuming an “indefinite” overnight ER closure, starting Friday.
Teens charged following random stabbings in North Kildonan
Two teenagers have been charged following separate, random stabbings in the city’s North Kildonan area.
'I was really, really disappointed': City of Winnipeg will not waive $20K fees for Osborne Village arson victim
The owner of an Osborne Village convenience store – the site of a deadly arson – will have to pay $20,000 in fees if she wants to rebuild, after a motion for the city to axe the hefty bill failed at city hall.
Canada Army Run postponed due to Queen's death
The Canada Army Run is being postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
Sask. man recounts tearing down road in chase after stabbing suspect
Myron Toner didn't think much when he saw a man outside a friend's house near Wakaw, Sask. Wednesday afternoon.
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
James Smith Cree Nation has asked for tribal policing. Here's what that might look like.
In the wake of the mass stabbing incident on James Smith Cree Nation, the community is calling for the creation of a tribal police service.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Firefighters battling 2nd-alarm fire in Vancouver's Chinatown
Vancouver police said a fire and "several explosions" had been reported in the 200 block of Keefer Street.
-
A woman who posed as a nurse in multiple Canadian health clinics is facing a raft of new criminal charges, court records show.
-
Memorials are growing across the province as British Columbians mourn the loss of the Queen.
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
Riders, Blue Bombers to wear stickers honouring Sask. stabbing victims
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be wearing commemorative helmet stickers to honour the victims of last weekend’s mass stabbings during Saturday’s Banjo Bowl game.
Nanaimo RCMP nab paddlers after 'alcohol-fueled' escape attempt
Nanaimo RCMP say two drunk boaters were arrested Monday following a "frantic attempt at paddling off into the night." The pair were first spotted around 2:30 a.m. in the waters near Saysutshun Island. A security guard called police to report the small dinghy, which didn't appear to have any lights on.
Saanich police seek woman after repeated thefts at liquor store
Saanich police are searching for a woman, and others in a group that she has been spotted with, after multiple thefts were reported at the same liquor store over the summer. Investigators say the liquor store, located in the 3200-block of Shelbourne Street, was stolen from on four ocassions beginning in late June.
Vancouver Island brewery buzzing after big win at World Beer Awards
Phillips Brewing & Malting Co. has won three titles at the World Beer Awards this year. The Victoria-based brewery shared the news in a Facebook post Thursday saying it was "immensely proud" of the achievement.