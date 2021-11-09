Kalin’s Call: Maritimes experienced exceptionally warm and dry October

October was an exceptionally warm and dry month for the Maritime region, leading some to refer to the last month as ‘Aug-tober.’

Newly released data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows that October finished well above the 30-year climate normal for daily temperature in the region, and also saw a below average amount of precipitation.

According to Environment Canada’s monthly climate summary, several locations in the Maritimes recorded average temperatures that cracked the top five warmest October temperatures on record.

The weather station at Charlo, in northern New Brunswick, recorded its warmest October on record. Others with top five finishes included Halifax and Yarmouth, N.S., Fredericton, Moncton and Woodstock, N.B. and Summerside, P.E.I.

Well above average daily temperatures were reported across weather observation sites in the Maritimes for October 2021.

The first two weeks of October were very dry as the region found itself under an extended period of high pressure. A series of disturbances crossed or came close to the Maritimes through the back half of the month, some bringing heavy rain to areas. Still most finished below the October average total for precipitation. Exceptions included an area of northern New Brunswick stretching from Campbellton-Dalhousie across the Acadian Peninsula and parts of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.

Despite the drier conditions, only a few areas of Cape Breton were rated as ‘abnormally dry’ by the drought monitor produced by Agriculture Canada. The report also cites that the harvest for the month was reported as good and ahead of schedule in some cases, including apples.

While wildfire data was unavailable for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia, New Brunswick reported that wildfires for the month were well below the 10-year average.

It was a drier than usual October for the Maritime region, with only a few exceptions.

In a trend that has carried on for several months now, surrounding sea surface temperatures continued with a positive anomaly, running in some cases three to five degrees above average.

River and stream flow in the region was found to be near or above normal in most cases.

Sea surface temperatures in the immediate surround waters of the Maritimes continue to be warmer than average. The anomaly as high as three to five degrees above average.

The outlook for November is for the month to most likely finish with above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

The above information and summary sourced from Environment and Climate Change Canada.