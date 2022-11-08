Kalin's Call: Mild for Remembrance Day, stormy weekend looms

It is certainly feeling more like November through mid-week in the Maritimes.

Chilly temperatures and a gusty northwest wind will be present for the Maritimes Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will see the wind change to the southwest, with that southwest wind helping to take some of the chill out of the air Thursday and Friday. However, the wind will still be blustery on both days.

REMEMBRANCE DAY WEATHER

Increasing cloudiness, along with a southwest wind gusting between 20 to 50 kilometres per hour, can be expected for Remembrance Day on Friday.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers for northern New Brunswick and a 40 per cent chance of showers for Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia. Temperatures look to range from eight to 12 degrees at 10 a.m., and rise to about 10 to 16 degrees by noon. Stormy weather is expected for Saturday.

POST-TROPICAL NICOLE

Rainy and windy weather will impact the Maritimes on Saturday. The fall storm is a result of what will be post-tropical storm Nicole coming up the eastern seaboard and combining with a cold front moving in from the west.

As of Tuesday, it looks like a high and gusty southerly wind will impact a large portion of the Maritimes on Saturday. The greatest chance of wind gusts reaching 70 to 100 kilometres per hour for Nova Scotia, the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick, and P.E.I.

Given the wind direction and topography of the Highlands, northern Inverness County in Cape Breton will almost certainly get into a Les Suêtes wind with gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour.

Heavy rain will also be a hazard. There is guidance that suggests a portion of the Maritimes could see rain totals in excess of 50 millimetres Saturday into Sunday.

On Monday, that heavier rain was projected to be for Nova Scotia but by Tuesday, that projection had shifted more into New Brunswick. It isn’t uncommon to see such a change day-to-day with the combination of two weather systems several days out in the forecast. Details of the impact of the rain and wind will come more into focus over the next few days.

In the meantime, easy preparation ahead of Saturday could include making sure drainage is clear of debris and securing any objects/furniture that could be blown around in a high wind.

Environment Canada and the Canadian Hurricane Centre have issued a tropical information statement for the Maritimes. In that statement they note the combination of systems will result in an autumn type storm for Eastern Canada. They are monitoring the situation and intend to issue further statements into the end of this week.

