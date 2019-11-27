HALIFAX -- A strong coastal low-pressure system will pass across the southwest of Nova Scotia before moving towards and then stalling over eastern Newfoundland Friday and Saturday. The event will bring a heavy mix of snow and rain, as well as high and gusty winds, to parts of the Maritimes.

This starts overnight with a mix of snow and rain arriving in the southwestern corner of New Brunswick and rain into western Nova Scotia by around midnight. Through Thursday morning rain turns to accumulating snow for southern New Brunswick and areas of Nova Scotia inland of the coast and at higher terrain.

Local topography will play a big role in who sees how much snow. In New Brunswick, just inland of the Bay of Fundy coastline, wet snow may accumulate as much as 10 to 20 cm. For Nova Scotia, the higher terrain in the north and east of the province (including the Cobequid Pass) as well as the higher terrain in the North/South Mountain areas may range from 10 to 20 cm. Snowfall amounts will then taper lower towards the Atlantic coastline of the province with more rain falling. Rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are possible.

The steadiest rain and snow ends Thursday evening, though showers and flurries may remain scattered across the Maritimes overnight.

North and northeast winds will increase to include gusts of 40 to 70 km/h on Thursday. In the wake of the system, gusty northerly winds continue for Friday. Those could reach peak gusts of 60 to 90 km/h for coastal P.E.I. and Cape Breton, with gusts 40 to 60 km/h widespread across the remainder of the Maritimes.

P.E.I. and eastern areas of Nova Scotia will see extensive flurries and snow squalls in the northerly wind as it continues into Saturday before gradually easing Saturday night. Where more intense snow squalls occur, travel on roads may be impacted by poor visibility and snowfall accumulation. Watch for travel delays/restrictions on bridge and ferry services during the period of higher winds.

A Special Weather Statement issued by Environment Canada remains in effect for southern New Brunswick and mainland Nova Scotia. The statement cautions on the possibility of accumulating snow on Thursday.