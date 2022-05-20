Kalin's Call: Warmer temperatures, risk of thunderstorms expected for long weekend

Some warmer temperatures are expected for the Maritimes during the upcoming May long weekend. With that, however, brings a few rounds of showers with a risk of thunderstorms.

Saturday morning starts sunny in the Maritimes, with increasing cloudiness forecast for the afternoon and into the evening. Broken showers with a risk of thunderstorms will develop in northern New Brunswick Saturday afternoon.

The showers and thunderstorms then move into southern across New Brunswick evening and night. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will likely see showers with a risk of thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A second round of showers and thunderstorms will develop Sunday afternoon in New Brunswick, along a weather front. The front moves into Nova Scotia and P.E.I., Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing scattered showers to those two provinces.

Intermittent showers may linger into Monday afternoon for Nova Scotia and P.E.I., before clearing Monday evening.

Are you running in Nova Scotia's Blue Nose Marathon events this weekend? If so, it’s favourable weather conditions in Halifax Saturday, with Sunday cloudier with a chance of drizzle.

Saturday morning will be sunny in Halifax, with temperatures rising from near six early in the morning to near 15 in the afternoon. Relative humidity will fall to near 50 per cent by the afternoon. There will be a steady wind from the south increasing to become sustained between 20 and 30 kilometres per hour.

Sunday is a trickier forecast for Halifax. There will be some showers clearing early in the morning, which should be around 6 a.m.

After that, cloudy with the wind shifting south-southeast. The slight easterly shift in the wind may be enough to bring in some drizzle off the Atlantic and into the race routes. Just be aware that it may turn damp.

Relative humidity will be higher on Sunday, likely upwards of 80 per cent in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise from near 11 early in the morning to near 17 in the afternoon.