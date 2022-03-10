Kalin's Call: Weekend storm will bring heavy rain, snow, and high hinds

A weekend storm will bring heavy rain and high winds to most of the Maritimes late Saturday into early Sunday and a risk of heavy snow in northern areas of New Brunswick.

The culprit is a Texas Low that will move to the eastern seaboard of the United States before crossing New Brunswick into the Gulf of St. Lawrence Saturday night. The system will strengthen rapidly during passage, as it will be fueled by the clash of colder air to the west and milder air over the Atlantic.

Rain is expected to develop across much of the Maritimes by early Saturday afternoon and snow in northern areas of New Brunswick. The heaviest period of snow and rain will come Saturday evening and night. The heavy precipitation then clears eastward early Sunday morning, with patchy snow and flurries through Sunday as temperatures fall.

Currently, the area with the highest snowfall potential is New Brunswick’s Madawaska and Restigouche counties, with 20 to 40 cm, though some rain could possibly mix in. Areas just to the south and east could see a split of 10 to 20 cm of snow and 10 to 20 mm of rain. Areas that see mostly rain should expect 20 to 50 mm. There is a risk of localized flooding due to downpours, snowmelt, and the ground still being frozen in some areas. Drainage blocked by snow and ice could also contribute to ponding water.

The intensification of the storm will drive periods of high and gusty winds. Southerly gusts will reach a peak of 70 to 110 km/h Saturday evening and night for Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and southern New Brunswick. The wind becomes northwest on Sunday, with widespread peak gusts of 50 to 80 km/h. Expect near 90 km/h on exposed areas of the coast of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. The strong wind will bring a risk of power outages and marine travel disruptions.

Special Weather Statements have been issued for all three Maritime provinces. The public is advised to monitor the forecast and further weather alerts heading into the weekend.