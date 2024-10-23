Kingston, N.S., shooting last year deemed a homicide, Major Crime Unit takes over investigation

The Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation into a fatal shooting in Kingston, N.S.

Kings District RCMP responded to reports of shots fired in the Pleasant Street area around 10:15 p.m. on March 6, 2023.

When police arrived, they say officers found a 30-year-old man lying in a driveway.

Police say the man had gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Four people were arrested later that evening, however, police say they were all later released without charges, pending further investigation.

Police say the victim died in hospital on Sept. 30, 2024.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiners Office ruled the death a homicide. The investigation was subsequently taken over by the Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit.

Over the last year-and-a-half, police say several search warrants were executed, evidence has been seized and witnesses have been interviewed.

Persons of interest have been identified and investigators say they believe that the victim was targeted.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-365-3120 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

