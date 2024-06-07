Labour action at the Canadian border approaches 5 p.m. Friday deadline

The looming threat of labour action at the Canadian border is approaching a Friday deadline of 5 p.m. Atlantic time.

More than 9,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members who work for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will be in a strike position, if mediation (which has been underway since Monday) doesn’t reach a resolution.

A spokesperson for the CBSA union says labour action will take place if a deal is not reached.

The border itself won’t close, since 90 per cent of front-line officers are deemed essential workers.

Officers may work-to-rule as part of strike action, which could lead to long lines of vehicles approaching Canada.

The union says it wants wages comparable to other law enforcement agencies in Canada, as well as changes to its workers' retirement plans, and remote work options.

CBSA workers have been without a contract for two years, and 96 per cent of them have voted in favour of strike action.

This is a developing story…