

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A lawyer is calling for a judicial review after a complaint about the alleged misconduct of two Halifax police officers was investigated twice and dismissed both times.

Benjamin Perryman, a Halifax-based lawyer with an interest in constitutional and human rights law, says the Nova Scotia Police Complaints Commissioner failed to conduct a neutral and thorough investigation into his client's complaint, which was originally filed in December 2017.

His client, 19-year-old Cory Taylor, says he was arrested after he and his friends had a verbal and physical altercation with a group of men who hurled racial slurs at them.

Taylor alleges he got a concussion after his face and nose were injured when arrested by Halifax Regional Police officers in the early hours of August 12, 2017 and says his rights were not read to him and he was detained overnight.

Following an initial investigation, disciplinary officer Supt. Colleen Kelly said in early May that she believed there were sufficient grounds to arrest and detain Taylor, and that excessive force was not used.

After Taylor asked for a review, Complaints Commissioner Judith McPhee hired a former Halifax Police superintendent to investigate the matter and said in September that the complaint was without merit.

Halifax police did not return a request for comment.