HALIFAX -- The lawyer for a Halifax police officer accused of serial shoplifting has applied to have her case dealt with by the province's mental health court.

Police say the 37 charges against Const. Jennifer McPhee are connected to at least 16 alleged thefts last year from six Atlantic Superstores in the Halifax area.

McPhee, who has over 17 years of service with Halifax Regional Police, remains suspended with pay.

Lawyer James Giacomantonio says his client suffers from mental illnesses, including post-traumatic stress disorder, related to her work as a veteran officer.

The Nova Scotia mental health court is described as a problem-solving court that works with the Nova Scotia Health Authority and other organizations to offer participants treatment for mental illnesses or substance abuse issues.

The court team monitors participants' progress while holding them accountable for their crimes and continually assessing their potential risk to public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.