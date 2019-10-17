HALIFAX -- A Halifax Regional Police officer is facing charges in connection with a theft at a business last month.

Police received a complaint on Sept. 13 about a theft involving a police officer at a store in Halifax. Police have not named the business or said what was stolen.

The officer was arrested and released that evening on an appearance notice.

Const. Jennifer McPhee is facing charges of careless use of a firearm, contravention of storage regulations, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, theft under $5,000, and disguise with intent.

Police say the 42-year-old officer has over 17 years of service with HRP. She has been suspended with pay, in accordance with the Nova Scotia Police Act.