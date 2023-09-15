Lee: Maritime cancellations and closures

Hurricane Lee is expected to bring heavy wind and rain to much of the Maritimes, with southwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia seeing the bulk of the impact. Here is a list of cancellations and closures in the region due to the hurricane.

BUSINESSES:

The Valley Drive In in Cambridge Station, N.S., will be closed Saturday, and Sunday’s bingo will be cancelled.

All retail shops at the Yarmouth mall will be closed on Saturday, and will reassess their hours on Sunday morning.

EVENTS:

The Harvest Music Festival in Fredericton is cancelling its free outdoor concerts for the weekend.

The Tri-Community Terry Fox Run scheduled for Sunday in Moncton, N.B., has been cancelled.

The Truck Convoy in support of Special Olympics Nova Scotia scheduled for Saturday in Dartmouth, N.S., has been postponed to Oct. 15.

NATIONAL PARKS:

Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site and Kejimkujik Seaside closed temporarily on Friday at noon, and will be monitored by Parks Canada to re-asses the closure.

All front and back-country campground within the Cape Breton Highlands National Park closed on Friday at noon and will reopen on Monday. Parks Canada say they will monitor the situation and reassess the closure if needed.

Nova Scotia’s provincial and wildlife parks will be closed Friday, with camping parks closing at 1 p.m., and day-use parks closing at 7 p.m. Provincial parks will be evaluated for damage and safety concerns before they reopen.

Shubenacadie Wildlife Park will be closed Saturday, and staff say they will monitor the animals during the storm.

Georges Island in Halifax and Fort Anne, Port Royal, will be closed Saturday and Sunday, with updates Monday at noon.

SCHOOLS:

The Tri County Regional Centre for Education has cancelled all extracurricular activities on Saturday and Sunday.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education has closed all its gyms for Saturday

SPORTS:

The Halifax Wanderers match against Atlético Ottawa has been postponed, with new kickoff time at 7 p.m. on Monday.

All Nova Scotia Field Lacrosse practices and games for Saturday are cancelled.

FERRIES:

Northumberland Ferries Ltd. is cancelling all crossings from Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., for Saturday.

The CAT ferry will be closed from Friday through Sunday.

Sailings for the Fundy Rose on Saturday have been cancelled, and an advisory was released for Sunday morning sailings, which would affect the departures from Saint John at 8 a.m. and from Digby at 11 a.m.

CTVNewsAtlantic.ca will provide coverage and live updates on Hurricane Lee, every hour on the hour, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.