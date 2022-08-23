LEGO at the library: Urban planner building sustainable cities one piece at a time
If you visit a Halifax Public Libraries branch this year, you may find LEGO on display, in addition to books.
The library system launched an Artists and Innovators in Residence program this spring to share arts and culture across its branches.
“(We’re) bringing in artists and innovators to our library spaces for a longer period of time, getting them to work kind of on the floor in less formal ways with the public and we really want to engage with all ages and all levels of experience,” says Hannah Colville, Halifax Public Libraries programming and community manager.
Christine Hempel kicked off the program in June with her “Design with Nature, Design with LEGO” initiative.
The urban designer has an interesting backstory as to how LEGO came into her life.
Hempel’s husband got a job working for LEGO in Denmark, where the company is based. Once they moved there from Ontario, her interest in the construction toys began.
“I really had no experience with it, although my husband and my sons, they had been playing with it forever,” she says. “I started to see some real opportunities for imagining future cities in a little bit of a different way than what I’d been seeing.”
She then wondered what a modern, sustainable city would look like, if it was designed with landscape features as the focal point. She eventually got to work on a model, although she can’t guess how long it took to build.
“I lost count after four months,” Hempel says.
That model is now on display at the Woodlawn Public Library in Dartmouth, N.S.
“If you move along the edge of the model, you can see the way the geology works,” says Hempel. “There’s underground springs and you can see how the water flows though and makes really interesting landscapes. All streams that run though create opportunities for the people who live here, but also for the natural systems, the wildlife that occupy cities.”
For the next year, Hempel will be at local branches for workshops and to chat and play with visitors about her LEGO creations – which are designed for kids, adults, or for all ages.
Colville says the response from library visitors has been “wonderful” so far.
“She’s very comfortable in a room with room full of planners and academics – she’s just as comfortable talking to children about the same kind of issues,” she says. “The kids, the adults have loved it. And obviously, LEGO is that key kind of access point – everyone loves LEGO.”
Hempel’s city display isn’t done in the typical LEGO grid style – its natural turns and curves are something she hopes fans will appreciate.
“That’s my favorite part, that it ended up looking so bright and so inviting,” she says. “When we do the workshops, we use hands-on materials and we make scenes of our own and invent new ways of building and thinking about how we live that are pleasant and look like a joyous place, instead of something that’s going to be tough work.”
Upcoming “Design with Nature, Design with LEGO” events will be posted online.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will create a special team dedicated to countering Russian disinformation and propaganda. Canada is also expanding its sanctions list to include 62 more individuals and one Russian military organization in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Feds won't extend bilingualism bonus to employees who speak an Indigenous language
The federal Treasury Board says it has no plans to expand a bonus, now paid to employees who speak English and French, to those who know an Indigenous language.
Doxxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce
On the eve of Ukraine's independence day and the half-year mark of Russia's invasion of its neighbour, there was increasing unease in the country on Tuesday that Moscow could be centering on specific government and civilian targets during the holiday.
Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
Victims of fatal crash at West Vancouver wedding identified as 2 women in 60s
Two women in their 60s died Saturday after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver, B.C., and another seven people remain in hospital, according to an update from police.
Anti-mandate protesters converge on New Zealand Parliament
About 2,000 protesters upset with the government's pandemic response converged Tuesday on New Zealand's Parliament -- but there was no repeat of the occupation six months ago in which protesters camped on Parliament grounds for more than three weeks.
Feds cut funding for anti-racism project over 'vile' tweets
Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says the government has cut funding to an anti-racism project over 'reprehensible and vile' tweets by a senior consultant involved in the strategy.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to sign hydrogen deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the German chancellor are visiting the western Newfoundland town of Stephenville later today, where they're set to sign a green energy deal.
Toronto
-
'It's bad': Opioids killed more Ontarians in second year of pandemic than first
Opioids killed more people in Ontario in the second year of the pandemic compared to the first, but the province saw a drop in those deaths this past March, newly released data shows.
-
Male driver dead, another injured following collision in North York
A male driver has died and another has been transported to hospital following a serious collision in North York.
-
Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
Calgary
-
Police investigating shooting in Calgary's northeast
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the northeast neighbourhood of Pineridge Monday evening.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More rain for Calgary Tuesday; cooler the remainder of the week
More rain on the way for Calgary Tuesday.
-
Construction worker struck by vehicle in Cochrane
Mounties are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a construction worker was struck by a vehicle in Cochrane.
Montreal
-
Coroner investigating after 2 Inuk women fatally struck in Montreal while staying at health centre
Quebec's Coroner's Office is investigating the deaths of two Inuk women who were killed on Montreal highways in the space of two days. Both women were staying at the Ullivik health centre after travelling south from northern Inuit communities.
-
'Exceptional' number of South Shore noise complaints following Rammstein concert
A stream of noise complaints was sent to Montreal's South Shore following Sunday night's Rammstein concert at Parc Jean Drapeau.
-
Fears of social divide as Rouyn-Noranda residents prepare to vote on emissions threshold from smelter
The mayor of Rouyn-Noranda says varying reactions to the Horne smelter pollution issue are raising concerns about a potential social divide among the population.
Edmonton
-
'Extremely frustrated': Councillors want better green space maintenance next summer
While councillors were initially set to discuss a potential cosmetic pesticides ban in Edmonton, the conversation morphed into concerns about how green spaces in the city are maintained.
-
Danielle Smith says audio recordings leaked on Twitter are 'fake'
Danielle Smith says the calls were a prank from someone pretending to be on her campaign.
-
On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce
On the eve of Ukraine's independence day and the half-year mark of Russia's invasion of its neighbour, there was increasing unease in the country on Tuesday that Moscow could be centering on specific government and civilian targets during the holiday.
Northern Ontario
-
Feds cut funding for anti-racism project over 'vile' tweets
Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says the government has cut funding to an anti-racism project over 'reprehensible and vile' tweets by a senior consultant involved in the strategy.
-
Doxxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
-
Feds won't extend bilingualism bonus to employees who speak an Indigenous language
The federal Treasury Board says it has no plans to expand a bonus, now paid to employees who speak English and French, to those who know an Indigenous language.
London
-
'An opportunity lost': Did councillors bargain hard enough for affordable units in massive development?
A residential mega-development in south London divided members of the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) on Monday about whether to play hardball over the amount of affordable housing units.
-
Doxxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
-
Herbert Hildebrandt found guilty of assaulting 82-year-old man
Herbert Hildebrandt has been found guilty of one count of assault, stemming from a December 2020 altercation between Hildebrandt and then 82-year-old Jack Dykxhoorn. Justice Mark Poland made the ruling today in a St. Thomas, Ont. court against the 38-year-old son of Church of God pastor Henry Hildebrandt.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba family swaps grains for haskap berries after worst harvest in 50 years
A Manitoba farming family has swapped traditional prairie cereal grains for a cereal topping that’s gaining popularity in Canada.
-
Feud shaping up in RM of St. Andrews' race for mayor
A race for mayor is shaping up in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews between the incumbent who was stripped of some key duties by her own council, and one of the councillors who had voted to remove the duties from her.
-
Feds won't extend bilingualism bonus to employees who speak an Indigenous language
The federal Treasury Board says it has no plans to expand a bonus, now paid to employees who speak English and French, to those who know an Indigenous language.
Ottawa
-
Iconic Sir Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Chateau Laurier, replaced with copy
An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy. The photo of Churchill by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, taken in December 1941 on Parliament Hill, is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.
-
Man killed at Trail Road landfill died after fall, ministry says
A man killed at the city of Ottawa’s landfill on Saturday died after a fall, the province’s ministry of labour says.
-
Here's when gasoline prices will drop 6 cents a litre in Ottawa
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop on Wednesday to the lowest level since February.
Saskatoon
-
'A happy spirit’: Mother of missing Rosthern teen pleading for safe return
The mother of a missing 15-year-old boy from Rosthern says she is having a hard time keeping it together as family and friends continue search efforts.
-
‘It’s not a healthy system’: former student critical of Legacy Christian Academy curriculum
Victoria Reid attended Legacy Christian Academy, formerly Christian Centre Academy, from 1996 to 2004, and recalls the learning process to be vastly different from anything else she’s experienced.
-
$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall
The Government of Saskatchewan will be sending $500 "affordability" tax credit cheques to Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older this fall.
Vancouver
-
Fatal stabbing in Mission not believed to be connected to gang conflict: homicide team
Homicide investigators were called to Mission Monday afternoon after a man died from stab wounds.
-
B.C. nurse facing practice limits after asking COVID-19 vaccine injector to use discarded syringe
A B.C. nurse is facing limits to her work after misconduct related to COVID-19 vaccine administration.
-
Poverty, pavement, isolation: A closer look at B.C. heat deaths
CTV News has learned more about the neighbourhoods and communities where a combination of poverty, scant tree coverage and isolation contributed to the deaths of hundreds of British Columbians during record-breaking heat in 2021.
Regina
-
$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall
The Government of Saskatchewan will be sending $500 "affordability" tax credit cheques to Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older this fall.
-
‘It’s not a healthy system’: former student critical of Legacy Christian Academy curriculum
Victoria Reid attended Legacy Christian Academy, formerly Christian Centre Academy, from 1996 to 2004, and recalls the learning process to be vastly different from anything else she’s experienced.
-
#JustCurious Does Saskatchewan have an official fossil?
Viewers were #JustCurious if Saskatchewan had an official fossil. Here's the answer:
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police officer committed discreditable conduct while in Vancouver, OPCC report says
The B.C. Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) has found that a Victoria police officer committed discreditable conduct while off-duty during a trip to Vancouver in 2018. The discreditable conduct involved a sexual encounter between the officer and an acquaintance where the consent of the encounter was questionable.
-
DFO fines B.C. man $12K for sailing and diving too close to orcas
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) recently served a $12,000 fine to a B.C. man for getting too close to orcas, the largest fine of this type to ever be handed out in Canada. The commercial diver was in the area when a pod of seven Northern Resident Killer Whales swam by Prince Rupert, B.C., on April 25, 2020.
-
Unique 'Friends'-themed Airbnb opens in Victoria
Fans of the hit sitcom "Friends" may be excited to learn that a new Airbnb inspired by Monica's apartment from the show has opened in Victoria, B.C. The suite, called "The One with the Purple Apartment," is located in a heritage building in the downtown core.