Leslie Ann Conrad was last seen by her family exactly 13 years ago before she disappeared. 45-years-old at the time, Conrad’s remains were discovered on November 22, 2006 near Melanson Road in King’s County, N.S. Police say an investigation determined Conrad died as a result of foul play.

An extensive investigation followed, with no criminal charges being laid. However, Nova Scotia RCMP say they remain committed to the investigation.

"We know there is information out there somewhere that might help us find out what happened to Leslie," says Cst. Dayle Burris. "Anyone who has information, no matter how they think it might affect the investigation, is encouraged to contact us."

Police ask anyone with information concerning the person(s) responsible for the murder of Leslie Conrad to contact the RCMP Kings County District or RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crimes.People with information can also contact Nova Scotia, Crime Stoppers, or the Nova Scotia Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.Information on the rewards program is available here.