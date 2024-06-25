ATLANTIC
    • Lifeguard set to hit N.S. beaches this weekend

    A lifeguard looks out on the foggy harbour at Black Rock Beach in Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) A lifeguard looks out on the foggy harbour at Black Rock Beach in Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
    Most of the supervised beaches in Nova Scotia will soon have lifeguard coverage, marking the beginning of the summer season.

    The Nova Scotia government announced Tuesday many of the supervised beaches in the province will have lifeguards on duty this upcoming weekend.

    Lifeguards are set to remain on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at most beaches until Aug. 25, although three beaches are set to be supervised until early September, including:

    •  Aylesford Lake in Kings County will be supervised until Sept. 2.
    •  Lake Milo in Yarmouth County will be supervised until Sept. 2.
    •  Lawrencetown Beach on the Eastern Shore is set to be supervised on Labour Day weekend as well as the following weekend on Sept. 7 and 8.

    In Nova Scotia last year, more than 306,000 people visited provincial beaches, and more than 60 saves took place.

    A full list of the supervised beaches, as well as daily conditions updates, are available on the Nova Scotia Lifesaving Society’s website.

