    • Liverpool, N.S., emergency department closed until Friday

    Queens General Hospital in Liverpool, N.S., is pictured. (Nova Scotia Health) Queens General Hospital in Liverpool, N.S., is pictured. (Nova Scotia Health)
    The emergency department inside Queens General Hospital in Liverpool, N.S., is closed for the next several days.

    A news release from Nova Scotia Health says the closure is in effect from 12 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Friday.

    The health authority says anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911, or call 811 for general health advice and information.

    Patients of Queens Family Health can book an appointment by calling 902-354-3322.

    The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can be reached by calling 1-888-429-8167.

    A mobile primary care clinic is not available at the hospital this week, according to Nova Scotia Health’s website.

