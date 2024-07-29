Liverpool, N.S., emergency department closed until Friday

The emergency department inside Queens General Hospital in Liverpool, N.S., is closed for the next several days.

A news release from Nova Scotia Health says the closure is in effect from 12 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Friday.

The health authority says anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911, or call 811 for general health advice and information.

Patients of Queens Family Health can book an appointment by calling 902-354-3322.

The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can be reached by calling 1-888-429-8167.

A mobile primary care clinic is not available at the hospital this week, according to Nova Scotia Health’s website.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.