Liverpool, N.S., emergency department closed until Friday
The emergency department inside Queens General Hospital in Liverpool, N.S., is closed for the next several days.
A news release from Nova Scotia Health says the closure is in effect from 12 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Friday.
The health authority says anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911, or call 811 for general health advice and information.
Patients of Queens Family Health can book an appointment by calling 902-354-3322.
The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can be reached by calling 1-888-429-8167.
A mobile primary care clinic is not available at the hospital this week, according to Nova Scotia Health’s website.
Here are some things dentists say you should never do
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
Vandalism hits communication lines in France during Paris Olympics
The French government says multiple telecommunications lines have been hit by acts of vandalism, affecting fibre lines and fixed and mobile phone lines as cities around France are hosting events for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Canada's Zsombor-Murray, Wiens win bronze in synchronized 10-metre platform
Canadian divers Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens have won the bronze medal in the men's synchronized 10-metre platform at the Paris Olympics.
Alzheimer's blood test catches 90 per cent of early dementia cases, study finds
A combined blood test for cognitive decline has a 90 per cent accuracy rate in determining whether memory loss is due to Alzheimer’s disease, a new study found.
Latest updates: Progress made in fighting Jasper wildfires
Parks Canada officials say they're making progress on battling the blazes in Jasper National Park.
5,000 people rescued from flooding in North Korea in evacuation efforts led by Kim, report says
More than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwest North Korea were rescued in airlifts and other evacuation work supervised by leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Monday.
The Galapagos Islands and many of their unique creatures are at risk from warming waters
Warm morning light reflects from the remains of a natural rock arch near Darwin Island, one of the most remote islands in the Galapagos. In clear, deep blue water, thousands of creatures -- fish, hammerhead sharks, marine iguanas -- move in search of food.
We're 100 days away from the U.S. presidential election. An expert predicts what will happen next
In the week since U.S. President Joe Biden announced his departure from the upcoming U.S. election, prospective candidate and Vice-President Kamala Harris fundraised US$200 million, while 170,000 volunteers signed up to help her campaign.
Judge dismisses some claims in case alleging BlackBerry CEO harassed former staffer
A U.S. court has dismissed three claims made by a former BlackBerry Ltd. employee who alleges the company's chief executive sexually harassed her and then retaliated against her after she reported the behaviour.
Ride-share driver repeatedly stabbed during attempted carjacking: police
Toronto police say a 17-year-old is in custody after a ride-share driver was repeatedly stabbed by a customer during an attempted carjacking last week.
No injuries after school bus catches fire behind grocery store in North York
No injuries have been reported after a school bus was found engulfed in flames behind a grocery store in North York early Monday morning.
Fatal crash closes Highway 400 at Highway 88
Highway 400 northbound lanes closed due to fatal motorcycle collision.
Alberta set to release final report on food safety at childcare centres
The province will release a final report on food safety in licensed facility-based childcares on Monday afternoon.
Calgary honours men who helped get replacement pipe at white hatting ceremony
The two men who helped Calgary get a replacement pipe to help repair the city's ruptured feeder main were honoured over the weekend.
Jasper residents flood Parks Canada with worries over what's left behind
Parks Canada said requests have poured in from people asking for help in retrieving important personal items or to remove food, fridges and freezers from their homes in Jasper.
Rain helps douse dozens of wildfires in Alberta, but Jasper fire remains out-of-control
Alberta Wildfire said, thanks to some rain, dozens of wildfires had been extinguished over the weekend.
'Extended heat wave' as temperatures rise in Montreal
A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a 'hot and humid air mass' that is 'currently affecting the province of Quebec.'
Americans in Montreal eager to engage in the U.S. election
With the U.S. election hitting another gear of excitement, Americans living in Montreal are feeling the effects with some working overtime to get out the vote.
Hwy. 417, O-Train reopen following lengthy closures
Commuters will have an easier time moving around Ottawa today, with Highway 417 and the O-Train reopening after lengthy shutdowns.
'He did not deserve to die': Two Ottawa mothers launch new non-profit to tackle growing drug problem
After losing their sons to accidental drug overdoses two years ago, two Ottawa mothers are calling for reform and transparency into how drug laced deaths are investigated through their new non-profit.
Here's how much protein your body needs
Protein intake is necessary for your body, as it helps with hair growth, skin glow and hormone production, an Ottawa nutritionist says.
No serious injuries reported in transport rollover near London
No serious injuries were sustained when a transport truck rolled over on Highway 401.
Sawed off shot guns and ammunition found following Sarnia home invasion
One person has been arrested following a report of an "unwanted person" inside a home on Trudeau Drive in Sarnia on Sunday.
Driver charged after collision in Sarnia
A driver has been charged in Sarnia after a collision on Sunday morning.
Fatal two-vehicle crash in Essa Twp.
A man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Essa Township.
Transport truck crash on Highway 27
A collision between a delivery van and transport truck has left the van in a ditch.
Paris Olympics organizers say they meant no disrespect with 'Last Supper' tableau
Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper' during the glamorous opening ceremony.
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
'Barricaded person' prompts heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
Motorcyclist charged with dangerous driving in Guelph
Police are looking for a suspect after Guelph Police say two motorcyclists were spotted driving dangerously.
Have your say in Amherstburg on Parks Master Plan
Amherstburg is taking the first step in updating its Parks Master Plan. An open house will be held Monday to get feedback from residents that will be used as part of the vision for the next 10 to 20 years.
Lumley named to 2024 Canadian Paralympic team
A Lancer track and field coach has been named to the 2024 Canadian Paralympic team. As announced by Athletics Canada, Brett Lumley is one of four event coaches named to the Canadian team that includes 10 men and 10 women.
Craft Heads banking on comedy festival to help fund move to Erie Street
Craft Heads Brewing Company is hoping the return of the Brewing for Comedy Festival can be the "lifeline" it needs to support its move out of the city's core.
Winnipeg police investigating serious assault in The Maples
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a serious assault early Sunday morning in The Maples neighbourhood.
Folklorama kick-off gives glimpse into performances, festivities ahead of official start
While Folklorama doesn’t officially get underway until Aug. 4, some people got to catch a glimpse of what’s to come in a kick-off celebration on Saturday.
Huzzah: Medieval Festival returns to Cooks Creek
A beloved celebration of the Middle Ages returned to Cooks Creek, Man., this weekend, with lords and ladies travelling near and far for the festivities.
No injuries following Retallack Street house fire
Regina fire crews are reporting no injuries after responding to a blaze in the North Central neighbourhood.
Junior Rider Cheer Camp returns
Spirits were high at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, as the annual Junior Rider Cheer Camp got underway.
Campground fire reported near Alice Beach, Sask.
Firefighters from two separate departments responded to a serious blaze involving several vehicles on Sunday.
Saskatoon hosts youth ball hockey nationals
The Canadian ball hockey association national youth final was hosted in Saskatoon on Saturday.
Crews respond to two early morning fires in Saskatoon
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
Canada scores late to beat France 2-1 in women's soccer, keeping Olympic hopes alive
Vanessa Gilles scored the winning goal in injury time as the Canadian women's soccer team defeated France 2-1 at the Paris Games.
Vancouver fire department helps fill Kitsilano Pool ahead of planned reopening
Members of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services spent the weekend filling up the city’s beloved Kitsilano Pool, joining the effort to reopen the swimming spot for part of the summer.
‘Thanks again to my beautiful city’: Ryan Reynolds shares gratitude after packed Vancouver soccer match
Ryan Reynolds posted a heartfelt thank you to his hometown of Vancouver after a soccer match between Wrexham AFC and the Whitecaps drew a crowd of nearly 35,000 to BC Place.
B.C. couple fined for using doorbell camera speaker to shout 'insults and profanity' at neighbours
Owners of a B.C. townhome caused a nuisance when they used the speaker feature on their doorbell camera to yell “profanity and insults” at their neighbours, the province’s civil resolution tribunal has ruled.
Wildfires force evacuation of Slocan, B.C., surrounding area
A small town in the B.C. interior has been evacuated due to wildfires raging nearby.
Cool, wet weather helping wildfire fight in B.C.
Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.