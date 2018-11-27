

CTV Atlantic





This week's weather has delayed the start of Canada's most lucrative lobster fishery.

Fishermen from Eastern Passage around to Digby were supposed to set traps Monday, but “dumping day” has been delayed until Friday at the earliest.

There's always mixed feelings about a delay, but most people who fish lobster say they'd rather be safe than sorry. That’s why waves and whitecaps were about the only thing out on the water Tuesday near Sambro Harbour.

The wind keeping fishing boats idle at a time when they're supposed to be out setting traps to start the fishing season along the southern coast.

“You want to have a good setting day,” said fisherman Clark Henneberry. “I wouldn't go out unless it was nice -- for setting day.”

That's the sentiment among many fishermen in the area.

On Saturday, there was a phone call between fishermen, DFO and Environment Canada to discuss if there should be a delay in the season.

“Once they reach that sort of 26-knot threshold, for safety reasons the fishery doesn't open,” said Fisheries and Oceans Canada spokesperson Debbie Buott-Matheson.

Those phone calls are a 20-year tradition within the industry. There'll be another call tomorrow to see if Friday will be nice enough to allow for dumping day.

But despite the loss of four days on the season, many in the industry understand.

“I think safety is always top of mind for people who go out on the ocean to make their living,” said Buott-Matheson.

Seventeen fishermen have died on board fishing vessels so far this year in Canada -- 14 more than last year.

“When the boats are loaded full of traps and there’s rough weather and high winds, it certainly increases the risk,” said Matthew Duffy, an advisor the Fisheries Safety Association of Nova Scotia.“So whether it's a day, or three, or four days, setting the gear's not worth someone's life.”

The Fisheries Safety Association of Nova Scotia says they are noticing more are complying with safety measures, like wearing PFDs.

“You can tell they're wearing them cause they're worn,” Duffy said. “Some of them are all chafed up from the traps, some of them are covered in fish guts and all kinds of stuff.”

Once a day is missed in the lobster season, fishermen don't get it back, but most agree a dumping delay is the right call.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.