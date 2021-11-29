Local projects launched to improve French second-language learning in New Brunswick

HALIFAX, N.S. -

Eleven schools and two early learning centres are implementing innovative French second-language programs for Anglophone students this school year.

The goal is to provide new and increased second-language learning opportunities that are designed by local educators to meet community needs and realities.

“As Canada’s only bilingual province, all students should be able to converse in both official languages by the time they graduate high school,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy.

“We have been working with local educators and administrators to develop flexible and personalized programs that will increase the chances of success for all students in the province.”

The government says this new approach gives more decision-making power to educators, allowing them to identify and meet the specific needs of their learners.

“This model has never been tried before in our schools and I am thrilled to be able to introduce it to our Anglophone learners,” said Cardy.

“The prototypes were developed with a local lens and will allow our educators to tap into their creativity and play a lead role in the creation and implementation of these projects.”

A new online platform has also been launched, offering French second-language teachers more access to high-quality language development and learning opportunities.

The prototype projects will be assessed following the current school year, helping to shape future French second-language learning opportunities in the province.