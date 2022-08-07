Long-time Liberal MLA offers up seat to new Liberal leader Susan Holt
One of the longest serving MLA’s currently in the New Brunswick legislature says he was the one to offer new Liberal leader Susan Holt his seat should she choose to run in a by-election before the next provincial election.
Denis Landry says he spoke briefly to Holt after her leadership win in Fredericton on Saturday. While he was supporting candidate T.J. Harvey, he said he’s happy to work with Holt.
“The people are never wrong. I’m going to support her, and while congratulating her, I just hugged her and I said, ‘Well if you need a seat in the legislature, mine will be free for you,’” he said. “That’s what I offered her.”
Holt had confirmed when speaking to reporters that at least “a couple” of MLAs already approached her to “offer up an opportunity for a by-election.”
“I think right now, I’d like to take a minute to focus on the party and go out and really engage with all the volunteers and start the rebuild process with staff at the NBLA and with who our party is going to become,” she said.
Landry was first elected in 1995, lost in 1999, but was re-elected in 2003 and has served as an MLA ever since, currently representing the riding of Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore.
He won in 2020 with almost 64 per cent of the vote.
Landry said he’s had time to think about stepping aside, and will be turning 65 in the fall.
“I think for me, it’s pretty much the time to leave. I mean, I still have two years to go, but the thing is, if she asked me for the seat, it’s available for her,” he said. “Anytime within the next two years.”
St. Thomas University political scientist Jamie Gillies says it would make sense for Holt to take advantage of the offer.
“That would be good news for Holt and the party to have their leader in the legislature prior to the next election,” he said. “I think it's needed, I think it's really important, and so if Denis Landry has already suggested that, I think that is something that I think Holt and the the leadership team with the Liberals should really consider.”
POSITIVE REACTION TO HOLT'S WIN
Reaction to Holt’s win has been mostly positive, including from other political parties.
Green party leader David Coon posted his congratulations on social media. Coon won against Holt in the 2018 provincial election in the riding of Fredericton South.
Progressive Conservative MLA and former cabinet minister Andrea Anderson-Mason also posted a congratulations, saying, “N.B. needs strong members on all sides of the House.”
Roger Melanson, who has been the interim Liberal leader since Sept. 2020, said Holt is bringing hope to the party.
“She's got the right message, she's got the right approach, she's got the smarts,” he said. “She's highly qualified and competent, she's got a lot of energy. By being authentic and being transparent, you never lose.”
Gillies agrees this could be a fresh start for the party – and for provincial politics.
“I think the Liberal party of New Brunswick is ready to stop giving leadership to sort of young lawyers and your kind of typical liberal politician and give somebody with both, maybe a technical business and progressive sense a chance. I think Susan Holt pitched that message to Liberal voters really well in this leadership election.”
But he says the party will need to focus on making an impression on voters in the southern region of the province.
“They’ve got to look at, at least, ten or so ridings that they’ve got to flip back and at least a couple in the capital region, maybe Saint John Harbour…they’ve got to actually start expanding the map,” he said. “One thing they really should consider, T.J. Harvey ran a very strong campaign, they’ve got to have him run in the next election.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961
The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and the expansion of an outdoor fire ban to the entire province.
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
'Amanda got justice': Dutch man accused in B.C. teen sextortion case found guilty on all charges
A Dutch man accused of tormenting British Columbia teen Amanda Todd via online threats has been found guilty of all charges he faced in connection with the case, a jury ruled on Saturday.
Israel, Palestinians appear headed for cease-fire in Gaza
Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip appeared headed toward a cease-fire Sunday night after Egyptian officials said both sides agreed to a truce to end a three-day flare-up of violence that has killed dozens of Palestinians.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy rules out talks if Russia holds referendums
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that if Russia proceeded with referendums in occupied areas of his country on joining Russia, there could be no talks with Ukraine or its international allies.
Weather could challenge containment of wildfire in B.C.'s south Okanagan
A B.C. wildfire that has forced hundreds from their homes didn't increase in size overnight, but the hot weather Sunday means "containment lines could be challenged," according to the wildfire service.
Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine, power plant hit
Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country's Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Toronto
-
Toronto is hiring 15,000 people to work the 2022 municipal election
The City of Toronto is looking to hire 15,000 people to work the 2022 municipal election.
-
City extends hours at 7 public pools amid heat warnings
The City of Toronto has extended the hours of seven city-run pools in an effort to help residents cool off amid heat warnings issued by Environment Canada.
-
Ontario legislature returns amid health staffing crisis, high inflation
Ontario's legislature is set to resume this week for the first time since the re-election of Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives, with politicians returning amid a health-care staffing crisis and skyrocketing inflation.
Calgary
-
Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire in southwest Calgary
Fire crews say functional smoke alarms are being credited with saving the residents of a southwest Calgary home after a blaze broke out early Sunday.
-
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta. home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property.
-
Alberta jobs minister resigns position, will quit as MLA
Alberta's Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer announced Friday that he offered his resignation to the premier, saying "it was an honour" to serve in Kenney's government.
Montreal
-
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
-
Wayward seal surprises boys fishing on Montreal's South Shore in Kahnawake
Three boys out fishing in Kahnawake on the South Shore of the Saint Lawrence River spotted a seal on Sunday morning, more than 1,000 kilometres from its natural habitat.
-
Person reportedly pushed down stairs and killed in Montreal: police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a person was allegedly pushed down a staircase and killed following an altercation.
Edmonton
-
Suspicious death in northeast Edmonton under investigation
Edmonton police are investigating after a woman died and a second person was injured following an incident in northeast Edmonton Saturday.
-
Weird Little Car Club showcasing microcars at Downtown Farmer's Market
Edmontonians got the chance to see some unique, and small, cars in downtown Sunday, courtesy of the Weird Little Car Club.
-
Concerns emerge over 'misleading' Canadian handgun import ban
Ottawa's plan to stop handgun imports into Canada has some gun owners and experts in Alberta calling it an overreach that could have unintended consequences.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | House fire on Maple Street in Sudbury's downtown.
Police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire on Maple Street in Sudbury's downtown.
-
Northerners were hit worse by the pandemic than rest of Ontario, study finds
Northern Ontario was disproportionately affected by the pandemic, according to the Northern Policy Institute.
-
Children with headache disorders report worse symptoms, mood during pandemic: study
A new study has found children who suffer from headache disorders have been experiencing more frequent pain and worse anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
London
-
London police investigating Sunday morning homicide
London police are investigating a homicide Sunday after a man was discovered in east London with serious injuries, but later died in hospital.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Grey-Bruce, London under heat warning
Most of southern Ontario currently finds itself sweltering under a weekend heat warning, and London-Middlesex is no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex.
-
Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
Winnipeg
-
Broadway building evacuated due to fire
Residents in a large Broadway apartment complex had their evenings interrupted after a fire lead to the evacuation of the five-story building Saturday.
-
Tourism industry booms as Manitobans begin travelling again
Manitoba's tourism industry is booming as the pandemic ends and people start to travel more, but we're also seeing more Manitobans leaving our province on vacation as the "return to normal" continues.
-
Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday
The first week of Folklorama's return to in-person multicultural celebrations is wrapping up, with thousands of Winnipeggers visiting 12 pavilions across the city over the first seven days. Festival organizers say it couldn't have gone better.
Ottawa
-
Plethora of weather warnings in effect on humid, rainy Sunday
The second severe thunderstorm warning of the afternoon is in effect for the city of Ottawa on a hot and humid Sunday, as a system moves across the region.
-
One person killed in Ottawa Valley crash involving three motorcycles
Emergency crews responded to a collision on Doran Road in Laurentian Valley Township at approximately 12:15 p.m. Sunday
-
Things to do in Ottawa for free this summer
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight things you can do for free in Ottawa this summer.
Saskatoon
-
Best time to see the Perseids meteor shower could be this weekend
While the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, one of the brightest of the year, may be next week, now may be the best time to see the astronomical event, according to The Weather Network.
-
Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine, power plant hit
Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country's Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
-
Ferris wheel malfunction leaves over a dozen stranded: Saskatoon Fire Department
Parkgoers at Nutrien Playland got an extremely long ride and an unforgettable story to tell Saturday after the famed Ferris wheel at Kinsmen Park broke down.
Vancouver
-
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
-
Weather could challenge containment of wildfire in B.C.'s south Okanagan
A B.C. wildfire that has forced hundreds from their homes didn't increase in size overnight, but the hot weather Sunday means "containment lines could be challenged," according to the wildfire service.
-
Victim of gang-related shooting on Highway 1 in Burnaby identified as 18-year-old man
Homicide investigators have publicly shared the identity of the man shot and killed on Highway 1 in Burnaby Saturday afternoon, in hopes of hearing from additional witnesses.
Regina
-
Regina Police Service asks for public assistance in child abduction case
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for public assistance in locating a 2-year-old baby and a 36-year-old mother who is under investigation for abducting the child.
-
Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine, power plant hit
Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country's Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
-
'I was tearing up': Yorkton welcomes back six local grads in Regina Thunder pre-season game
The last time Reece McCormick took to the gridiron at Kinsmen Century Field, he was a grade 10 student at Yorkton Regional High School.
Vancouver Island
-
Police ask public to stay away from Cumberland neighbourhood amid standoff
Heavily armed Mounties responded to a home in Cumberland, B.C. Sunday morning for what they described as an "ongoing police incident at a residence."
-
Police release new photo of Victoria man missing for more than a week
Police in Victoria have released a new photo of a missing 63-year-old man last seen in the city's downtown more than a week ago.
-
'No crying in baseball': Vancouver's Kelly McCormack takes on famous line in reboot
Nobody can fill the shoes of Hollywood star Tom Hanks, of that actress Kelly McCormack is certain. Yet on the new TV series "A League of Their Own," the Vancouver native was assigned a task nearly as stressful as emulating Hanks: saying one of his most iconic catchphrases.