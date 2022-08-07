Long-time Liberal MLA offers up seat to new Liberal leader Susan Holt

Susan Holt elected N.B. Liberal leader

Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine, power plant hit

Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country's Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

  • Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday

    The first week of Folklorama's return to in-person multicultural celebrations is wrapping up, with thousands of Winnipeggers visiting 12 pavilions across the city over the first seven days. Festival organizers say it couldn't have gone better.

