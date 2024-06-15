ATLANTIC
    • Lower Sackville man dies after dirt bikes leaves road in Wellington: N.S. RCMP

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    A Lower Sackville, N.S., man has died after a dirt bike left the road in Wellington, N.S. on Friday.

    Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 2 in Wellington around 8:38 p.m., said a news release from the RCMP.

    Upon arrival, officers said they learned that a dirt bike had been travelling northbound on Highway 2 when it left the road and crashed.

    The driver, and sole rider of the dirt bike, a 30-year-old Lower Sackville man, was pronounced deceased at the scene, said police.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

    The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

