Lower Sackville man dies after dirt bikes leaves road in Wellington: N.S. RCMP
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man has died after a dirt bike left the road in Wellington, N.S. on Friday.
Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 2 in Wellington around 8:38 p.m., said a news release from the RCMP.
Upon arrival, officers said they learned that a dirt bike had been travelling northbound on Highway 2 when it left the road and crashed.
The driver, and sole rider of the dirt bike, a 30-year-old Lower Sackville man, was pronounced deceased at the scene, said police.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police identify Michigan splash pad shooter but there's still no word on a motive
Authorities on Sunday identified the man who opened fire at a splash pad in suburban Detroit before taking his own life, but his motives remained unknown as investigators worked to determine if he left behind any hint of his plans.
Ottawa Food Bank receives largest donation in its 40-year history
210,000 pounds of food was delivered to the Ottawa Food Bank on Saturday, the largest donation in its 40-year history.
Less than 10 per cent of homeless shelters N.S. promised last year currently in place
Nova Scotia has installed fewer than 10 per cent of the 200 shelters it promised to set up for the province's homeless residents more than eight months after first making the pledge.
80 countries at Swiss conference agree territorial integrity of Ukraine must be basis of any peace
Eighty countries called Sunday for the 'territorial integrity' of Ukraine to be the basis for any peace agreement to end Russia's two-year war, though some key developing nations at a Swiss conference did not join in and the way forward for diplomacy remains unclear.
No injuries reported after camper engulfed in flames in parking garage: Regina fire
A fire in an underground parking facility in Regina led to no injuries, according to the city's fire department.
'We're in pretty good shape': Calgary goes low in water consumption after state of local emergency declared
On a day that a local state of emergency was declared in Calgary, city residents answered a request from the mayor and emergency officials to use less water.
Halifax chef speaks about traumatic brain injury
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
Global study ranks two Canadian cities high on list of most expensive places to buy a home
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
Foreign Affairs Minister insists there are no ‘traitors’ in Liberal caucus
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly insists there are no "traitors" in the Liberal caucus, after a report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) alleged there are MPs and senators who are “semi-witting or witting participants” in foreign interference efforts.
Toronto
-
Toronto politicians, advocates and other prominent figures share important lesson imparted by their fathers
For Father's Day, CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca reached out to local politicians, community advocates, and other prominent figures in the city to ask them to share what important lesson they have learned from their dads.
-
-
Don Valley Parkway closed for investigation after man falls from bridge, lands on vehicle
The Don Valley Parkway has been closed for investigation after the death of a man who fell from a bridge and landed on a vehicle on Sunday.
Calgary
-
-
B.C. Lions collect first victory of the season, beat Calgary Stampeders 26-17
The B.C. Lions exhaled on Saturday.
-
Here’s what we know about the 5 new hotspots on the broken water main: City of Calgary
Late Friday afternoon, the City of Calgary held a media availability to deliver an update on the status of the 16 Avenue water main break that delivered shocking news.
Edmonton
-
Oilers avoid sweep, thump Panthers 8-1 in Game 4 of Stanley Cup final
The Oilers still have life in the Stanley Cup final. Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists as Edmonton thumped Florida 8-1 on Saturday to cut the Panthers' lead in the best-of-seven title series to 3-1.
-
As it happened: How the Oilers crushed the Panthers to force Game 5
The Edmonton Oilers' offence exploded in Game 4 to beat the Florida Panthers 8-1.
-
Montreal
-
Rare surgery in Montreal allows 9-year-old girl to live normal life
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
-
Montreal shelters full as demand grows for homeless population
With July 1 moving day coming, homeless shelters in Montreal are having to turn people away from their doors as demand is 'on steroids' in 2024.
-
McGill study finds urgent need to fund Montreal bus network
When it comes to public transit in Montreal, the snake has been biting its own tail since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, a McGill University study found. The study found that money is needed and quickly to maintain and improve bus routes in the city.
Ottawa
-
Collision on Mitch Owens Road leaves pedestrian in life-threatening condition
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a pedestrian has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision in Ottawa’s south-end.
-
Here's what you need to know about next week's heatwave
Environment Canada is asking residents in Ottawa to prepare for hot and humid weather conditions starting Monday, as it calls for temperatures reaching above 30 C.
-
Thrift store in Ottawa offering finds for good cause
A thrift store in Ottawa is offering a selection of second hand good finds and it’s all for a good cause.
London
-
'It brings our culture together': European soccer championships good for local business
More than 100 people gathered at the Croatian-Canadian National Sports Centre on Westminster Drive in London, Ont. to watch Croatia take on Spain Saturday.
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
-
No injuries in early morning south-end house fire
London fire crews were busy in the early morning hours Sunday dealing with a townhouse fire.
Barrie
-
First blast of summer weather for Simcoe Muskoka coming this week
Simcoe Muskoka can expect a stretch of hot and humid weather this week, with temperatures feeling close to 40 degrees Celsius.
-
Cooking fire forces evacuation of apartment building
A cooking-related fire forced the evacuation of an apartment building Saturday, causing significant damage.
-
Developmental service cuts programs, announces layoffs due to lack of funding
A family support service organization is eliminating dozens of jobs and closing two programs, citing a lack of funding from the Ford government as the catalyst.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Strong majority of LCBO workers vote to back strike if needed, union says
Workers at Ontario's primary liquor retailer are one step closer to a potential strike after union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a mandate to walk off the job.
-
Trudeau calls into question findings of stunning watchdog foreign interference report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has concerns with how conclusions were gathered in a spy watchdog report.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian hit west of Erin
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Wellington County.
-
Most-read stories of the week: stabbing confession, careless driving plea, and big problems for tiny homes
A shocking confession after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, a driver pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter, and big problems for a woman who wants to install a tiny home in Kitchener.
-
Police want to speak with man about reported sexual assault in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are trying to identify a man as part of a sexual assault investigation in Waterloo.
Windsor
-
Fatherly advice for a soon-to-be dad on Father's Day weekend
CTV News Windsor reporter Sanjay Maru, who is getting ready to becoming a father of his own, gathers advice from five men who have already embraced the title of "Dad."
-
City of Windsor names new infrastructure services commissioner
The City of Windsor has named a new commissioner of infrastructure services.
-
Most glassware at Mexican Village stolen opening night by customers, says WindsorEats owner
Ahead of the start of the 2024 Carrousel of the Nations festival, WindsorEats — where the Mexican Village is being held — wanted to use creatively-designed glassware to serve drinks. But, according to the owner, 80 per cent of those glasses were taken home by customers during the village's opening night.
Winnipeg
-
New monument honours victims, lives lost one year after deadly Carberry crash
Hundreds gathered in Dauphin, Man., Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of 17 people.
-
'If they can run, I can run': 87-year-old set to complete 10th Manitoba Marathon race
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
-
'I'm just thankful': Indigenous group graduates from University of Winnipeg
A first in the University of Winnipeg’s faculty of education was celebrated at convocation Friday.
Regina
-
No injuries reported after camper engulfed in flames in parking garage: Regina fire
A fire in an underground parking facility in Regina led to no injuries, according to the city's fire department.
-
'They have that support': Hundreds take part in Queen City Pride Parade
The annual Queen City Pride Parade took place on Saturday and was an opportunity for the LGBTQ2S+ community and allies to celebrate pride month.
-
A wooly good day: Sask Parks recruit new landscaping experts
Fifty sheep were hired to take a bite out of invasive species on Saturday at Condie Nature Refuge.
Saskatoon
-
New study says half of Saskatoon hospital beds are unused
Data in a new study from the Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI) shows nearly half of the beds in Saskatoon hospitals are going unused.
-
Saskatoon cyclists ride for bike safety in memory of Natasha Fox
It's been a little over a year since Natasha Fox was killed by a vehicle at the intersection of College Drive and Wiggins Avenue.
-
U of S brings occupational therapy, speech language pathology programs
The Government of Saskatchewan is investing nearly $8.1 million to establish two new healthcare training programs at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S).
Vancouver
-
Climate disasters require emergency plans for dialysis patients, experts say
When catastrophic floods severed a bridge and washed away or closed highways in southern British Columbia, Mitchell Dyck and other patients needing regular life-saving dialysis had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.
-
BC Lions win home opener
The B.C. Lions exhaled on Saturday. Expectations for the team were high coming into the CFL season and last week's loss to the Toronto Argonauts took many onlookers by surprise.
-
'Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes' Environment Canada says as funnel clouds spotted in Fraser Valley
Weather watchers took in some rare sights Saturday as storms brought an array of meteorological phenomena to the Lower Mainland.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria pulls cash from its financial reserve to help its most vulnerable citizens
Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto says city council wants to prevent some of the issues faced by its most vulnerable citizens, rather than simply dealing with the aftermath, even if it means stepping outside of what's normally seen as a local government responsibility.
-
Images released of suspect who allegedly hit Victoria mall employee in the face with skateboard
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released surveillance photos and is appealing to the public to help identify a man who allegedly assaulted a security guard with a skateboard.
-
Witnesses report pea-sized hail as storm hits parts of B.C.'s south coast
Environment Canada says storms tracking over British Columbia's south coast brought hail to the region today, with one witness reporting pellets the size of large peas blanketing his local streets.
Kelowna
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
-
June snow in the forecast for some B.C. highways this weekend
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.