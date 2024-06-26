Lower Sackville, N.S. call centre to be converted into residences for seniors

The former Staples Call Centre building in Lower Sackville, N.S., will be transformed into residences for seniors.

The 78,000 square foot space, located on First Lake Drive, will be converted into residences using a shared housing model, according to a news release from First Mutual Properties.

“This project, which marks Phase 1 of a larger development, aims to revitalize the local area and provide enhanced facilities for the community,” reads the release.

Plans for the development include 45 residences for seniors, up to 27,750 square feet of retail space, and a range of amenities “designed to meet the needs of the residents and community.”

"We are thrilled to undertake this project, which we believe will bring substantial benefits to the Lower Sackville community," said Ben Chaisson, EVP of First Mutual Properties.

"Our hope is that, transforming a functionally obsolete building into 45 residences for seniors, can help some of the seniors impacted by the current housing crises."

A survey on the proposed development at 70-80 First Lake Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., showed over 60 per cent of residents were not in favour of the project.

The company’s original proposal included three multiple unit dwellings which ranged in height from six to 22 storeys. The City of Halifax hosted public information meetings on the proposed development at 70-80 First Lake Drive and released a survey that showed over 60 per cent of residents were not in favour of the project, with some expressing the area could not handle the influx of people.

First Mutual Properties amended their application in May to instead include two six-storey residential buildings, housing 77 residential units each, and a new drive-through commercial building.

According to the news release, the project will start at the beginning of August, when the Staples lease expires, and should be complete within 12 months.

