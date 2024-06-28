ATLANTIC
    • Amherst, N.S., man charged for sexual offences against a child: RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    An Amherst, N.S., man has been charged in relation to sexual offences against a child.

    The RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) and the Amherst Police executed a search warrant on a home in Amherst on Tuesday.

    Investigators were directed to the home after receiving notice of the event in December 2023.

    As a result of the investigation, 36-year-old Lee Jerald James Legere has been charged with:

    •  luring a child
    •  making sexually explicit material available to a child

    Legere was released on conditions and is set to appear in provincial court in Amherst on the morning of Aug. 26.

