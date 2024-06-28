Amherst, N.S., man charged for sexual offences against a child: RCMP

An Amherst, N.S., man has been charged in relation to sexual offences against a child.

The RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) and the Amherst Police executed a search warrant on a home in Amherst on Tuesday.

Investigators were directed to the home after receiving notice of the event in December 2023.

As a result of the investigation, 36-year-old Lee Jerald James Legere has been charged with:

luring a child

making sexually explicit material available to a child

Legere was released on conditions and is set to appear in provincial court in Amherst on the morning of Aug. 26.

