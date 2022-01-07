Lower Sackville, N.S. man faces a number of charges after firearm seized from home
Nova Scotia RCMP says they located a rifle with a pistol grip when they executed a search warrant at a Lower Sackville, N.S. home.
A 31-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police seized a firearm from a Lower Sackville, N.S. home.
Shortly after 5 a.m. on Jan. 6, the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division Guns and Gangs Unit, with assistance from the Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at a home on Maple Grove Avenue.
Police searched the home and say a rifle with a pistol grip was located. Several people were arrested.
A Lower Sackville man was later released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date to face the following charges:
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm while knowing possession unauthorized
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
- possession of a prohibited device while knowing possession unauthorized
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- storage of a firearm contrary to regulations
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The other people who were arrested were all released without charge.