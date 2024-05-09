Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of statutory release: Saint John police

The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public's help finding a woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

On Monday, the Saint John Police Force issued a warrant for 37-year-old Shelley Marr for allegedly breaching the conditions of her statutory release.

"Marr failed to return to Saint John after visiting the Moncton N.B., area on a travel permit as directed," read a news release from police Thursday.

Marr is described as five-foot-three inches tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Police say she has several tattoos and piercings, some of which include the words Abbey and Kyla, as well as stars on her neck.

Marr is serving a two-year sentence for:

break-and-enter with intent

possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

procures/possesses/sells identity document

theft under $5000

mischief to property

two counts of failure to attend court

failure to comply with undertaking

Police say if spotted, Marr should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Marr's whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

