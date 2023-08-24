Lunenburg County man charged with second-degree murder arrested after search
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man charged with second-degree murder is in custody after a provincewide warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday morning.
Police were searching for 40-year-old Arthur Abdul Mosher of Blockhouse, N.S., after human remains were found in Parkdale, N.S., last month.
Investigators determined the remains were a man’s and his death was ruled a homicide.
Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall says the victim was 49-years-old and his name is not being released at the request of his family.
Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, police said Mosher had been arrested in Gold River, N.S.
He will be held in custody overnight and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court Friday.
