The Macdonald Bridge, which links Halifax and Dartmouth, is closed to vehicle, pedestrian and bike traffic as members of the Extinction Rebellion gather at the bridge for a planned protest.

There has been a heavy police presence on the Dartmouth side of the bridge for the protest, which forced many commuters to take alternate routes during the Monday morning rush hour.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion previously announced their plans to block access to the bridge during the morning commute in an effort to raise awareness about what they say is a climate crisis.

Dozens of protesters with the group waved flags and signs as they marched from a nearby transit terminal to the Macdonald Bridge tolls in Dartmouth, arriving around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

However, the bridge was closed to traffic just before the protesters arrived on scene, and police are blocking their access to the span.

The bridge is also closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

Several Halifax Transit buses are operating on detours due to the bridge closure. Buses that usually travel on the Macdonald Bridge are being rerouted to the MacKay Bridge.

The protest and subsequent bridge closure caused congestion on some main arteries throughout the Halifax and Dartmouth areas as motorists were forced to take alternate routes.

There is no word on how long the bridge will be closed or how long the protesters plan to remain on site.

Roughly 40,000 vehicles use the Macdonald Bridge daily, along with about 1,200 people who bike or walk across the span.

The protest is one of a number of actions happening across the country today.

One of the organizers, Patrick Yancey, has said he's sorry about the inconvenience, but the group has run out of less disruptive methods to bring the issue of climate change forward to the attention of political leaders.

The group usually sits or lies down in front of traffic until they are arrested and taken away by police officers.

With files from The Canadian Press

One protestor has been dragged away by police and put in police vehicle. Trying to find out the charge. Will update soon. pic.twitter.com/eXHqjTN232 — Amy Stoodley (@AmystoodleyCTV) October 7, 2019

10 min window given by police to protesters, to leave the bridge lanes and move to sidewalk.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/wtKghyi7F9 — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) October 7, 2019

Some pixs of Extinction Rebellion protest, which has the Macdonald Bridge closed between Dartmouth and Halifax. No word on when it will be reopened.@CTVAtlantic @C100FM pic.twitter.com/1WeYvgxDbs — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) October 7, 2019

Extinction Rebellion NS protesters are still gathered at the entrance to the Macdonald Bridge, Dartmouth. A very peaceful protest.Seems to be as many police here as protesters.@CTVAtlantic @C100FM pic.twitter.com/jLakAALjtl — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) October 7, 2019

People on bikes trying to get across Halifax Harbour by boat because bike lane on Macdonald Bridge is closed. Here at Alderny landing they have 30 minute wait. Ferry can only accommodate 12 bikes at a time. pic.twitter.com/ji8d1RyNqf — Amy Stoodley (@AmystoodleyCTV) October 7, 2019

8:00am Traffic below normal at Mackay Bridge despite closure of MacDonald Bridge. ⁦@CTVAtlantic⁩ ⁦@CTVMorningAtl⁩ pic.twitter.com/vuoeH3unPh — Paul Creelman (@PaulCreelmanCTV) October 7, 2019

At the Macdonald Bridge pic.twitter.com/ZttwteQc5G — Amy Stoodley (@AmystoodleyCTV) October 7, 2019

Macdonald Bridge is closed to traffic while protestors call for climate action. pic.twitter.com/OrzSMk7WU2 — Amy Stoodley (@AmystoodleyCTV) October 7, 2019

Police stop protestors at entrance to Macdonald Bridge. Bridge is now closed. pic.twitter.com/BYBHm4NMf2 — Amy Stoodley (@AmystoodleyCTV) October 7, 2019

Protestors on the way to shut down Macdonald Bridge. pic.twitter.com/ANrkqxpY3b — Amy Stoodley (@AmystoodleyCTV) October 7, 2019

Police waiting for protestors on Dartmouth side of Macdonald Bridge. pic.twitter.com/2VFGa7WFpl — Amy Stoodley (@AmystoodleyCTV) October 7, 2019

Traffic still moving normally on Macdonald Bridge. Protestors starting to show up. Organizers expecting 500 ppl, but much less than that here now. Event expected to start at 7:30. pic.twitter.com/2gguJQ6YHl — Amy Stoodley (@AmystoodleyCTV) October 7, 2019

Traffic slowing on Circumferential entering towards Mackay Bridge. ⁦@CTVAtlantic⁩ 7:05am pic.twitter.com/eeBYxl4hNO — Paul Creelman (@PaulCreelmanCTV) October 7, 2019

HRP are out in force this morning near the entrance to the Macdonald Bridge,Dartmouth. Officers are on foot, bicycle, and motorcycle.This presence is for the planned protest bridge shutdown to be starting at 7:30 am. @CTVAtlantic @C100FM pic.twitter.com/mSwmPvmJeS — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) October 7, 2019

Toll Booths at the Mackay Bridge in Dartmouth. Traffic moving but some small congestion starting. Mackay should get double-duty with a protest planned for the MacDonald Bridge around 7:30. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/pHTXVzVh4N — Paul Creelman (@PaulCreelmanCTV) October 7, 2019