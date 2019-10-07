Macdonald Bridge closed ahead of climate change protest
Members of Extinction Rebellion, protesting issues related to climate change, gather at the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 7:08AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, October 7, 2019 11:18AM ADT
The Macdonald Bridge, which links Halifax and Dartmouth, is closed to vehicle, pedestrian and bike traffic as members of the Extinction Rebellion gather at the bridge for a planned protest.
There has been a heavy police presence on the Dartmouth side of the bridge for the protest, which forced many commuters to take alternate routes during the Monday morning rush hour.
Members of the Extinction Rebellion previously announced their plans to block access to the bridge during the morning commute in an effort to raise awareness about what they say is a climate crisis.
Dozens of protesters with the group waved flags and signs as they marched from a nearby transit terminal to the Macdonald Bridge tolls in Dartmouth, arriving around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
However, the bridge was closed to traffic just before the protesters arrived on scene, and police are blocking their access to the span.
The bridge is also closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.
Several Halifax Transit buses are operating on detours due to the bridge closure. Buses that usually travel on the Macdonald Bridge are being rerouted to the MacKay Bridge.
The protest and subsequent bridge closure caused congestion on some main arteries throughout the Halifax and Dartmouth areas as motorists were forced to take alternate routes.
There is no word on how long the bridge will be closed or how long the protesters plan to remain on site.
Roughly 40,000 vehicles use the Macdonald Bridge daily, along with about 1,200 people who bike or walk across the span.
The protest is one of a number of actions happening across the country today.
One of the organizers, Patrick Yancey, has said he's sorry about the inconvenience, but the group has run out of less disruptive methods to bring the issue of climate change forward to the attention of political leaders.
The group usually sits or lies down in front of traffic until they are arrested and taken away by police officers.
With files from The Canadian Press