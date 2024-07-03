MacKay Bridge open this weekend: Halifax Harbour Bridges

Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) says a planned closure of the A. Murray MacKay Bridge will not go forward this weekend due to rain in the forecast.

The one of four weekend closures was to allow for maintenance and inspection projects that can't be done while the bridge is open.

“Projects expected to be carried out on the MacKay this weekend will be rescheduled to a later time. Halifax Harbour Bridges will announce the date of that closure as soon as it is determined,” reads a Wednesday afternoon release from the bridge commission.

The next scheduled closure for the bridge is from Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m. until Monday, July 15 at 5:30 a.m.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.