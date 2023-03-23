Major offshore wind energy staging facility announced for Sydney, N.S.

For years, Albert Barbusci has been behind a proposed container terminal for Sydney N.S., but so far, that hasn't come to fruition.

Instead, the Montréal businessman announced a new venture on Thursday -- an offshore wind marshalling yard for the port.

“Shovels will be in the ground this year gentlemen. We finally found a way to break ground,” said Barbusci, Novaporte CEO.

A marshalling yard is where turbines are stored and assembled before being shipped.

Project partners include Blue Water Shipping out of Denmark, and Membertou First Nation will serve as an equity partner and help with development.

“I feel very much that our location for offshore wind is the best in North America,” said Chief Terry Paul of Membertou First Nation.

When completed, Novaporte plans to become a multi-use facility to accommodate, containers, wind marshalling, and other marine services.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merill hopes the public will see this as a positive move forward for the economy.

“When communities go through decades and decades of decline, loss of industry, it's inevitable they are going to feel some sort of uncertainty when something new comes about,” said McDougall-Merill.

The goal now is to find a customer and sign a contract.

“We're off to Baltimore next week, we just announced it, so the industry at large will know who we are,” said Barbusci.

Novaporte says they will continue to have a dialogue with the community as the project develops, with the target completion date of Phase 1 set for 2026.