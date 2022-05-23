Man, 19, dies following single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape, N.B.

A 19-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Shediac Cape, N.B.

Shediac RCMP say police attended the scene around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, where a vehicle rolled over and was found in a ditch on Route 134.

According to RCMP, the passenger died at the scene.

Police say the driver, also 19, was transported to hospital with injuries.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say impaired driving could be a factor in the collision.