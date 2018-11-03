

CTV Atlantic





NOEL SHORE, N.S. -- One man is dead following a single vehicle collision in Hants County on Friday.

East Hants RCMP say the collision took place just after 4:30 p.m. on Highway 215.

Police say the vehicle left the road travelling alongside the ditch for several meters before eventually landing on its roof.

A 27-year-old man from Tennecape, Hants County was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours into the evening as RCMP collision analysts attended the scene.

The investigation into the cause on the accident remains ongoing.