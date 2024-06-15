Man, 30, dies after dirt bike leaves road in Wellington, N.S.: RCMP

A Lower Sackville, N.S., man has died after a dirt bike left the road in Wellington, N.S. on Friday.

Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 2 in Wellington around 8:38 p.m., said a news release from the RCMP.

Upon arrival, officers said they learned that a dirt bike had been travelling northbound on Highway 2 when it left the road and crashed.

The driver, and sole rider of the dirt bike, a 30-year-old Lower Sackville man, was pronounced deceased at the scene, said police.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

