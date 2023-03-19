Man, 47, dead following crash in Alma, N.S.: RCMP
A 47-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Alma, N.S.
Pictou County District RCMP, firefighters, and paramedics, responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Greenhill Road, and Douglas Road, in Greenhill, N.S., early Sunday morning.
RCMP say, two pedestrians walking along the road discovered the vehicle in a wooded area off the roadway.
The driver, and sole occupant of the car, a 47-year-old Sylvester man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The road has reopened after being closed for several hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
