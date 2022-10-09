Man, 59, dies after hitting moose on Trans-Canada Highway

A 59-year-old man is dead after hitting a moose while driving in Siegas, N.B.

Saint- Léonard RCMP officers and other first responders attended to a report of a single-vehicle collision with a moose on Saturday around 8 p.m., on the Trans-Canada Highway in Siegas.

Police say the driver, a 59-year-old man from Beaver Dam, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The passenger of the vehicle was transported to hospital for what police believe to be serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.