Man, 67, dead after being hit by bus at Dartmouth terminal
A man has died after being hit by a bus at the Dartmouth terminal, police confirmed Saturday.
Officers from the Halifax Regional Police responded to a call around 7:35 p.m., of an incident at the Halifax Transit bus terminal.
Police say a 67-year-old man was hit by a bus and succumbed to his injuries.
Officers remain on scene in the area and the bus terminal is closed while police conduct their investigation.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crush kills at least 149 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 149 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
Actors call for change in casting business as dozens allege former talent agency withheld payments
Dozens of Toronto actors allege they are owed thousands of dollars after their talent agency withheld payments from production companies and a police investigation is now underway.
Home price 'chill,' weaker financial markets lead to $900B Q2 loss in net wealth; largest on record: RBC
After building trillions of dollars in net wealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, about $900 billion was lost in the second quarter of 2022 due to weaker housing and financial markets, making it the largest drop on record, a recent analysis from RBC has found.
Governor General Mary Simon unveils coat of arms that reflects Inuit culture
The office of Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has unveiled her new coat of arms, described as a reflection of her Inuit culture and 'deep connection to the North.'
Trudeau joins families of Flight 752 in Canada-wide protests against Iranian regime
The families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 lent their voices to the worldwide calls for revolution in Iran on Saturday through a series of co-ordinated protests in cities across Canada.
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
Toronto
-
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
-
Some Ontario child-care operators still worry about stability days before $10-a-day program deadline
The Ontario government said that 86 per cent of child-care centers in the province have chosen to sign on to $10-a-day daycare.
-
Ontario mom fundraises nearly $80,000 for 20-month-old son's rare neuromuscular condition
Toba Cooper wanted something different for her birthday this year: to raise money to find a cure for her youngest son.
Calgary
-
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
-
'A game changer': Calgary archeologist says technology unveiling ancient Mayan city
The use of light technology is allowing archeologists to peel away the rainforest and reveal the remains of an ancient Mayan city nearly twice the size of Vancouver.
-
Actor Jon Hamm visits Canmore hockey team
Local hockey players got the surprise of a lifetime when a Hollywood celebrity visited their match on Friday evening.
Montreal
-
Search resumes for missing one-month-old boy after car plunged into the Mille-Iles River
A mother and two children plunged into the Mille-Îles River in a vehicle Friday afternoon. Emergency services were able to rescue the woman and one child, but the second is still missing. The search resumed Saturday morning after being suspended due to darkness.
-
Alouettes hold off Argonauts in 38-33 regular-season finale victory
Cole Spieker caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead the Montreal Alouettes to a 38-33 win against the Toronto Argonauts in the regular-season finale on Saturday. Spieker, who hauled in a 53-yard first-quarter touchdown, caught a critical first-down pass to keep a late-game drive alive for Montreal (9-9). Alouettes running back Jeshrun Antwi fumbled a couple of plays later at the Toronto four-yard line, but Montreal's defence held on for the victory.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in two-vehicle accident in Longueuil
Three people, including a pedestrian, were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in Longueuil. The collision occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Édouard Blvd and Élizabeth Street. According to Longueuil Police, a man in his sixties, who was on foot, was seriously injured.
Edmonton
-
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
-
1 in hospital after early morning fire
A fire in St. Albert Saturday morning destroyed one home and sent one person to hospital.
-
U of A Campus Food Bank seeking donations amid heightened demand
An annual food drive for the University of Alberta Campus Food Bank had a new sense of urgency Saturday as it registered a 100 per cent increase in year-over-year use.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Three from Kirkland Lake charged with murder of missing woman
Two additional suspects have been charged in murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
Saturday at 7pm: CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
-
Fiery crash on HWY 11 Friday
Highway 11 between Temagami and Marten River was closed for several hours overnight Friday following a single vehicle collision and fire.
London
-
'A lot of jobs to fill': Newcomers to London, Ont. line up to fill work vacancies
Facing unrest in Western Asia, Sarah Bawazir fled on her own to Canada.
-
‘Human chain’ of protestors in downtown London in support of the people of Iran
A ‘human chain’ including hundreds of protestors stood side by side down Richmond Street in London, Ont. on Saturday afternoon in support of the people of Iran.
-
Person airlifted to hospital following two-vehicle crash
One person has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Oxford County, OPP say.
Winnipeg
-
-
'A very visible problem': homelessness seminar looks to keep issue top-of-mind for Winnipeggers
A core-area church is working to keep the issue of homelessness front and centre in Winnipeg.
-
Halloween takes over the Manitoba Museum
The spooky season is in full swing at the Manitoba Museum this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau joins Ottawa residents for 'human chain' protest in support of the people of Iran
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Ottawa on Saturday to speak out against the Iran’s repressive regime, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Police crackdown on 'nuisance parties' in Kingston's University District during homecoming celebrations
Police in Kingston, Ont. moved in to break up several "nuisance parties" in the University District Saturday afternoon, as homecoming celebrations ramped up at Queen's University.
-
Severance packages for outgoing mayor, councillors will cost Ottawa taxpayers $660,000
Ottawa taxpayers will pay out more than $660,000 in severance packages for Mayor Jim Watson and the 10 councillors leaving city hall this fall.
Saskatoon
-
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
-
Meadow Lake dad-to-be becomes Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire
A Meadow Lake man won a million dollars two days before his daughter was born according to Sask. Lotteries
-
'He was a strong young man': Former Sask. Hilltops and Huskies QB loses fight with cancer
Former Saskatoon Hilltops and University of Saskatchewan Huskies Quarterback Chase Bradshaw has lost his battle with cancer.
Vancouver
-
These are the most and least expensive items on the menu at Vancouver's new Michelin-starred restaurants
The eight selected restaurants offer a variety of cuisines and dining experiences, but one thing they have in common is price.
-
B.C. judge orders pit bull to be euthanized
A B.C. judge has ordered a five-year-old pit bull to be euthanized, saying there is no other way to manage the risk the dog poses to other animals and people.
-
Vancouverites want to see brighter, more visible roads
Slick roads, foggy windshields, reduced visibility — the return of the rain to Metro Vancouver brings with it dangers for drivers and pedestrians.
Regina
-
Who is Colin Thatcher? Here's what you need to know about his 1984 murder conviction
Colin Thatcher was back in the news this week after appearing as an invited guest at the Government of Saskatchewan's throne speech on Wednesday.
-
A 'spooktacular' time in the Queen City
While Halloween is not until Monday, ghosts, ghouls, zombies, princesses and more were roaming the Queen City Saturday.
-
Regina to host 2023 box lacrosse national championships
The Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association (SLA) in partnership with Lacrosse Canada have announced the 2023 minor box lacrosse championships are coming to the Queen City.
Vancouver Island
-
Rainfall warnings issued on Vancouver Island as storm approaches
A special weather statement has been upgraded to a rainfall warning for parts of Vancouver Island.
-
750 veterans' graves to be honoured in Cowichan Valley ahead of Remembrance Day
Graves of veterans in the Cowichan Valley will be honoured with a white cross for their service over the next two weekends leading up to Remembrance Day.
-
B.C. reminds parents to check Halloween candy for cannabis
The province is reminding families to check children's Halloween candy for possible cannabis products, and is requesting that adults be careful about what they hand out on Oct. 31.