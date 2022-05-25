Man, 73, arrested after police seize over 17K illegal cigarettes from P.E.I. home

A 73-year-old man has been arrested after police seized more than 17,000 illegal cigarettes from a home in Summerside, P.E.I.

Prince District JFO executed a search warrant at a home on Read Drive on May 19 as part of an ongoing investigation.

During the search, police seized 17,366 contraband cigarettes, as well as a quantity of Canadian currency.

RCMP says a man was arrested at the home.

He has since been released and is scheduled to appear in Summerside provincial court at a later date.