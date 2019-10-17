HALIFAX -- An elderly man has died after his vehicle left the road in northeastern New Brunswick.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Route 135 in Black Rock, N.B., shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man’s vehicle left the road, rolled, and then caught fire.

The driver died at the scene. He was the only person inside the vehicle at the time.

Police say the 80-year-old man was from Saint-Léolin, N.B.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.