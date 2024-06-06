Man arrested after $1M in stolen, re-vinned vehicles recovered, cocaine seized: Halifax police

A man has been arrested after police say cocaine was seized and $1 million in stolen, re-vinned vehicles were recovered.

In February 2023, the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division started an investigation into the trafficking of stolen, re-vinned vehicles into Nova Scotia from Alberta.

On March 17, 2023, police stopped a suspect in one of the stolen vehicles, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police on Thursday.

Police say the vehicle was seized and approximately one pound of cocaine was found in the vehicle.

Approximately $1 million in stolen, re-vinned vehicles were also recovered, according to police.

Jeffrey Robert MacNeil, 41, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of:

nine counts of possession of property obtained by crime

nine counts of possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking

nine counts of trafficking in property obtained by crime

nine counts of fraud over $5,000

laundering the proceeds of crime

possession of a forged document

possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance

Halifax Regional Police says investigators were assisted by the Équité Association, Public Services and Procurement Canada Forensic Accounting Management Group, Calgary Police Service, New Brunswick RCMP and members from the Integrated Guns and Drugs Unit.

