ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man arrested after $1M in stolen, re-vinned vehicles recovered, cocaine seized: Halifax police

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    A man has been arrested after police say cocaine was seized and $1 million in stolen, re-vinned vehicles were recovered.

    In February 2023, the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division started an investigation into the trafficking of stolen, re-vinned vehicles into Nova Scotia from Alberta.

    On March 17, 2023, police stopped a suspect in one of the stolen vehicles, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police on Thursday.

    Police say the vehicle was seized and approximately one pound of cocaine was found in the vehicle.

    Approximately $1 million in stolen, re-vinned vehicles were also recovered, according to police.

    Jeffrey Robert MacNeil, 41, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of:

    • nine counts of possession of property obtained by crime
    • nine counts of possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking
    • nine counts of trafficking in property obtained by crime
    • nine counts of fraud over $5,000
    • laundering the proceeds of crime
    • possession of a forged document
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance

    Halifax Regional Police says investigators were assisted by the Équité Association, Public Services and Procurement Canada Forensic Accounting Management Group, Calgary Police Service, New Brunswick RCMP and members from the Integrated Guns and Drugs Unit.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drake takes down Kendrick Lamar diss tracks on Instagram

    Drake is pulling back on his beef with Kendrick Lamar. After weeks of relative silence in one of rap's most captivating diss battles, Toronto's biggest rap star quietly removed three tracks from his social media that had stoked the flames of conflict.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News