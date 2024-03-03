ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man arrested, drugs and cash seized during Pictou County traffic stop: police

    A photo of items seized by New Glasgow Regional Police at a traffic stop. (New Glasgow Regional Police) A photo of items seized by New Glasgow Regional Police at a traffic stop. (New Glasgow Regional Police)
    Share

    Police have charged a 31-year-old Pictou County man following a traffic stop in New Glasgow, N.S.

    New Glasgow Regional Police said they conducted a traffic stop on Friday around 9:25 p.m., on a vehicle on the East River Road and Marsh Street in New Glasgow.

    Police said they approached a vehicle with three occupants inside and spoke with a 31-year-old male driver from Pictou County.

    When officers were attempting to secure the suspects, the driver fled the vehicle on foot, according to police.

    New Glasgow Regional Police said officers attended the scene and the 31-year-old male was immediately apprehended by police on MacIntosh Street.

    Police say a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of open alcohol, cash, suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, knives and drug related paraphernalia.

    The 31-year-old male Corey Patrick Blinkhorn was charged with,

    • three counts of obstruction and resisting arrest
    • failing to comply with a release order conditions
    • two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • failing to attend court
    • assault on police officer

    The driver was remanded into custody and will be appearing in provincial court in Pictou on Monday.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume

    Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News