HALIFAX -- A man has been arrested following a five-hour armed standoff in Saint John.

Police responded to a home on Anglin Drive just before 5 p.m. Monday and began negotiating with a man inside.

Police say several residents in the area were evacuated from their homes, and several streets in the city’s north end were closed, as officers negotiated with the man.

A woman in the home was released to police just before 6:30 p.m.

The man was arrested and taken into custody just before 10 p.m.

Police say no one was injured.

There is no word on possible charges at this time.