Man arrested for impaired driving after crashing in ditch on Confederation Trail: P.E.I. RCMP

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving after he crashed his truck and allegedly tried to flee the scene along Prince Edward Island’s Confederation Trail.

West Prince RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver in a pickup truck in Elmsdale, P.E.I., on Monday around 2:30 p.m., according to a news release from the RCMP.

While trying to stop the vehicle, police say the driver fled in the truck and immediately crashed in a ditch on the Confederation Trail. He allegedly tried to flee on foot before he was arrested.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to answer to charges in court in Summerside on Feb. 12, 2025, said police.

"This area of the Confederation Trail is heavily used by the public, this is an example of how one call to police can truly help to keep everyone safer in Island communities," said Cpl. Gavin Moore, media relations officer for the P.E.I. RCMP, in the release.

