HALIFAX -- A man has been arrested following an alleged attempted robbery in Halifax on Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police say around 4:50 a.m. they responded to reports of an attempted robbery in the 5500 block of Spring Garden Road.

When police arrived, they learned a man approached the victim, produced a knife, and demanded the victim’s wallet. The victim did not hand his wallet over, according to police.

The suspect, who fled the scene on foot, was arrested a short distance away.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect, 32, is scheduled to appear in Court on Monday to face charges of robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon.