ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man arrested in relation to shooting in Aulds Cove, N.S.

    An RCMP officer is pictured: (Source: P.E.I. RCMP) An RCMP officer is pictured: (Source: P.E.I. RCMP)
    Share

    Antigonish RCMP has arrested and charged a man after one person was injured in a shooting in Aulds Cove, N.S., on Wednesday morning.

    Police responded to the report of shots fired at a home on Highway 4 around 5:50 a.m.

    At the scene, officers found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds, who was taken to the hospital with what policed called “non-life-threatening” injuries.

    In an update from the RCMP, police say they arrested a 24-year-old man on Thursday.

    Samuel Taylor of Port Hastings, N.S., is facing a number of charges, including:

    •  attempt to commit murder
    •  aggravated assault
    •  careless use of a firearm
    •  possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
    •  pointing a firearm
    •  unauthorized possession of firearm
    •  possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

    Taylor appeared in court on Friday, but was remanded in custody. He is set to appear back in court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible

    An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News