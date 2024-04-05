Man arrested in relation to shooting in Aulds Cove, N.S.

Antigonish RCMP has arrested and charged a man after one person was injured in a shooting in Aulds Cove, N.S., on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the report of shots fired at a home on Highway 4 around 5:50 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds, who was taken to the hospital with what policed called “non-life-threatening” injuries.

In an update from the RCMP, police say they arrested a 24-year-old man on Thursday.

Samuel Taylor of Port Hastings, N.S., is facing a number of charges, including:

attempt to commit murder

aggravated assault

careless use of a firearm

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

pointing a firearm

unauthorized possession of firearm

possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Taylor appeared in court on Friday, but was remanded in custody. He is set to appear back in court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

