Man arrested in Saint John for weapons offences

Saint John Police Force in Saint John, N.B., arrested a 30-year-old man for weapons-related offenses on Saturday, according to a news release.

Police responded to reports that a possible armed person was inside a building with other people present in the 100-block of Waterloo Street at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Officers contained the building with assistance from Emergency Tactical Services.

The man was arrested exiting the building shortly before 7:30 p.m. and remains in custody. Nobody was reported injured.

Police remain in the area while the Major Crime Unit investigates but there is no concern for public safety at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 1-800-222-T.I.P.S.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.