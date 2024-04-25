ATLANTIC
    • Man caught driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit: Halifax police

    A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    A man has been given a ticket for stunting after Halifax police say he was caught driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

    Halifax Regional Police says a member of its traffic unit saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 103 inbound to Highway 102 just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

    The officer saw the vehicle travelling at a speed of 155 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, according to police.

    The 51-year-old driver was ticketed for stunting -- a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

    The ticket comes with a fine of $2,422.50 and six points assigned to the driver’s record.

    The man was also suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle was seized.

